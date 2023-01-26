Bayern struggling with off-pitch issues as Eintracht await

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Numerous government reforms are reshaping the landscape and investors are waking up to the opportunities
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga restart has been far from impressive with coach Julian Nagelsmann dealing with a lack of discipline and focus plus the fallout from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s injury.
Nagelsmann’s title holders have drawn both of their league matches this year and when they host fellow Champions League club Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday only a win will do to make sure of preserving their three-point lead at the top.
First-choice Neuer suffered a broken leg in a skiing accident in December, triggering a frantic Bayern search for a replacement.
They signed Yann Sommer from Borussia Moenchengladbach last week but Bayern’s on-loan keeper Alexander Nuebel, who plays now for AS Monaco, vented his frustration about lack of communication with the German champions about his future.
That led to the sacking this week of Bayern’s long-time goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, a close friend of Neuer who had joined Bayern from Schalke 04 with his fellow keeper more than 11 years ago.
As if that problem was not enough, Bayern also criticised out-of-form winger Serge Gnabry, who flew to Paris on a day off on Sunday to attend a fashion show with pictures of the player on social media showing him dressed in various fashion brands.
“That is amateurish,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. “That’s exactly what I don’t like. That is not Bayern Munich-like, to be out and about.
“When you have a free day then you need to rest in order to step on the gas during the next match.”
That next match was Tuesday’s disappointing 1-1 draw against visiting Cologne with Gnabry failing to make any real impact and taken off at halftime.
Bayern, who have a busy few weeks ahead with a German Cup match as well as their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris St Germain next month, have 36 points, ahead of Union Berlin (33), RB Leipzig (32) and Eintracht (31) in fourth.
“The two points we’ve picked up this year from our two league matches are far too few for our expectations,” said Nagelsmann.
Frankfurt, who face Napoli in the Champions League, will be no pushovers, having lost just one of their last eight league matches and winning three of their last five.
Reuters
Bayern struggling with off-pitch issues as Eintracht await
Only a win will ensure the titleholders can preserve their three-point lead at the top of the league when they host their Frankfurt rivals
