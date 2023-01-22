Energetic Pirates give Stellenbosch a lesson

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
Eswatini lawyer was killed by gunmen in his home in Mbabane on Saturday night
US treasury secretary and Russian foreign minister expected to meet the international relations minister
Cash consumers are ‘in distress’, the group says, while chair Nigel Payne lambastes load-shedding as ‘untenable’
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation
Arsenal restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
Orlando Pirates took advantage of a low-on-confidence Stellenbosch FC to sweep to a second successive Premier Soccer League win, running out 4-1 winners in a one-sided clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Bucs had a 2-0 lead soon after the start from Thabang Monare’s strike in the seventh minute and captain Innocent Maela’s second in the 22nd. After the break goals from Kermit Erasmus (59th) and irrepressible midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (62nd) made it 4-0 to Jose Riveiro’s energetic Soweto giants.
Mervin Boji pulled one back for Stellies in the 75th minute.
Bucs moved up to fourth place. On the evidence of the display, and overall quality of the players they had out, 15th-placed Stellenbosch have a fight on their hands avoiding relegation or the playoffs.
Stellies coach Steve Barker has had much rebuilding to do having lost a number of experienced campaigners from his line-up that had a best finish of fourth place last season.
From his defence Robyn Johannes retired, Alan Robertson has moved to Malaysia and Sibusiso Mthethwa to Richards Bay FC. Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez have gone to Kaizer Chiefs.
Zambian midfielder Nathan Sinkala was another wise head lost from last campaign. With Argentine Junior Mendieta suspended, Stellies always seemed likely to be back-pedalling against Bucs on the highveld.
Pirates could have gone to the break four or five goals up. They swept though the brittle Stellenbosch defence and had the Cape team’s midfield chasing shadows. Bucs’ dynamic Ndlondlo called the shots as their box-to-box player.
From the midfielder’s delivery from a free kick Monare got in ahead of the Stellies’ defence to nod the opener in at the left upright past Sage Stephens in goal.
Bucs’ second originated from left-wing Deon Hotto taking the ball off defender Athenkosi Mcaba in the box and forcing a stop from Stephens. The resultant corner was cleared to right-wing Monnapule Saleng who floated a cross back in to the left corner of the box.
Stephens came a long way and missed, allowing Maela to direct a finish into an open goal.
If the first half could have been an avalanche, Stellies’ slide was completed early enough into the second 45 minutes.
Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine’s distribution was accurate to pick out Saleng on the right. The winger cut in past left-back Solomon Letoenyo and crossed low to find Erasmus pulling back from his marker and with space to turn and send the ball past Stephens.
Three minutes later a Bucs throw from the right was worked via Kabelo Dlamini to Ndlondlo who smashed in a low strike from 30m.
To their credit Stellenbosch stemmed the tide to some extent as, from their first corner with 15 minutes remaining, substitute Qobolwakhe Sibande’s delivery from the left was headed in at the near post by fellow replacement Boji rising above Bucs’ defence.
Energetic Pirates give Stellenbosch a lesson
