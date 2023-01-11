Sundowns coach happy to welcome Shalulile back ahead of Caf campaign

Rise in gold counters on the JSE underlines the positive mood reflected in bonds and cash
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is excited about goal-poacher Peter Shalulile’s return as he boosts stocks before the crucial Caf Champions League campaign.
Shalulile, who has been out of action for four months due to injury, announced his return with a goal as Sundowns defeated Chippa United 2-1 in a Premiership clash at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Shalulile came off the bench after replacing young, red-hot forward Cassius Mailula late in the second half.
Sundowns will begin their Champions League campaign by hosting Al-Hilal of Sudan on February 10.
Though the team dominated the Premiership without Shalulile, he is going to be important in the tougher continental tournament.
“It’s very important [to have him back] because he is an important player for us,” Mokwena said. “He is loved by the group. You saw how everyone celebrated when he scored. He is still the reigning footballer of the season and top goalscorer.”
Mokwena also appreciates how his other players stood up in the absence not only of Shalulile but of others nursing injuries.
“This is what I’m saying to you guys [media]. If you discredit the work that is being done by the entire football club, it’s a little unfair because we have had the footballer of the season out and we are still 13 points ahead of [the team that is] number two,” he said.
“You have had Rivaldo [Coetzee] out, Bongani Zungu out, Lebo Maboe out, Peter Shalulile and [Abubeker] Nassir, who we signed to improve the team, out for the majority of the season.”
Mokwena said “it is incredible what this group has done” when one considers the team “has not had the luxury” of using players everyone knows bring quality.
Sundowns have won 10 league matches in a row and will be hoping to extend their run when they meet second-placed SuperSport United at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Monday (6pm).
SuperSport and TS Galaxy are the only teams that have managed to beat Sundowns this season.
