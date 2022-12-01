Sport / Soccer

‘El Diablo’ Suarez defiant over role in Ghana’s 2010 World Cup exit

Ghanaian players do not see him as a villain and do not think about revenge, reporters told

01 December 2022 - 17:53 Martin Petty
Luis Suarez of Uruguay speaks during the Uruguay Press Conference at the Main Media Center on December 1 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MOHAMED FARAG
Al Rayyan — Uruguay’s Luis Suarez refused to apologise to Ghanaians on Thursday for his role 12 years ago in their biggest World Cup setback, arguing it was not his handball that denied Ghana a quarterfinal winner but the missed penalty that followed.

A win for Ghana against Uruguay in Friday’s final Group H match could avenge their acrimonious defeat by the South Americans in 2010, when Suarez used his hand to block an extra-time winner for Ghana, who then missed the spot-kick and lost the penalty shootout that followed.             

A reporter asked Suarez if he would say sorry to a nation that considered him “El Diablo”, or “the devil himself”.

“I don’t apologise about that … but the player is gonna miss a penalty,” he said, responding in English. “Maybe I can say [I] apologise if I injure the player and take a red card.

“But in this situation I take a red card and the ref said penalty. This is not my fault because I didn’t miss. It’s not my responsibility to shoot the penalty,” he added.

Bitterness remains entrenched among fans in Ghana over the incident in Johannesburg, which denied Ghana the accolade of becoming the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals.

A win in Al Wakrah will see Ghana advance to the last 16, but they could still go through with a draw if Portugal, who have already qualified, beat South Korea.

The Ghana team seemed less interested in casting Suarez as a villain, however, and said Friday’s match with Uruguay is not about revenge.

“What happened some years ago will be always history that is in our mind. But this is a totally different game,” said Thomas Partey, a midfielder with English club Arsenal.

Exasperated by a succession of questions about Suarez, Ghana coach Otto Addo said the public saw the game as a chance to settle scores, but for his side it is only about qualification. The 2010 defeat was a very sad day for Ghana but teams need players who can make sacrifices.

“It’s all about perspective. If the same incident would have happened the other way around and Ghana would proceed to the semifinals, everybody would say OK, it’s normal that a player will do anything he can,” he said.

“This is what I wish from every player, to do all he can to help his team qualify, to serve and sometimes sacrificing himself with a red card.”

Reuters

Tunisia fail to advance despite win over France

An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
Sport
1 day ago

Leckie strike belts Australia into last 16

Aussies score gritty, upset win over Denmark
Sport
1 day ago

Ghana square up to Uruguay in battle for survival

They may face more drama in clash with the team that forced their exit in 2010
Sport
1 day ago
