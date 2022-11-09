×

Sport / Soccer

Lack of game time frustrates Ngcobo

09 November 2022 - 15:54 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs at a media day at Chiefs Village in Naturena, Johannesburg, ahead of Saturday's Carling Black Label Cup. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says a lack of game time frustrates him.

The midfielder has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, but mostly from the bench, and says he is working hard in training to force coach Arthur Zwane’s hand.

In the 1-0 Premiership Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates two weekends ago, secured through a stunning long-range goal by Yusuf Maart, Ngcobo was given a rare opportunity in the starting line-up and responded brilliantly.

“I do get frustrated sometimes because it is not easy to sit on the bench, but what we have this season is good competition,” he said as Chiefs prepared for a derby rematch in their Carling Black Label Cup clash against Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“We are pushing one another and every time I get a chance I have to make sure I take it with both hands.

“I have done gym work and sometimes it is field work [that’s needed] to make sure I am fit and ready to play any time I’m called on. It was one of my goals coming into this season to drop some weight. I have worked hard to do that and will continue to work hard.”

Fans vote for the starting line-ups in the single-day Carling Black Label Cup and Ngcobo has thanked supporters for giving him the nod in the heart of the Amakhosi midfield.

“I haven’t been playing that much, but I know whenever Kaizer Chiefs supporters are voting anything can happen because they vote for whoever they want to see playing.

“As a team we need to remain focused. We wanted to win the MTN8 and it didn’t happen, but we will stick to our plan of trying to win and compete in every game we play.”

Mamelodi Sundowns meet AmaZulu in Saturday’s 9.30am semifinal before Chiefs square up against Pirates at noon. The final is scheduled for 5pm.

