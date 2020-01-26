Pitso Mosimane bemoaned a slow and sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance in their 2-2 away CAF Champions League draw at Angolan side Petro Atletico on Saturday.

Gaston Sirino gave the Brazilians the lead from the penalty spot in the first half‚ but they needed a late Motjeka Madisha header to steal a draw after poor refereeing allowed Petro back into the contest.

Sundowns remain top of Group C but need a draw at home to nemesis Wydad Casablanca on Saturday to seal first place and potentially an easier tie in the quarterfinals.

“We tried to win‚ but I don’t know if we really tried very hard to win‚” Mosimane said ruefully. “It is the mentality. Sometimes the players know they have already qualified [for the quarterfinals] and they don’t give the right intensity to the match.

“The [prize] is to finish top of the group. Right now we are top‚ but we are still not qualified as top until match-day six happens. We still have to play for the result in SA. I thought we wouldn’t have to‚ but we will.”

Mosimane pointed to the afternoon heat in humid‚ wet conditions as a possible cause for his side’s sluggish display.

“The obstacle [to winning] was ourselves. Maybe they could not take the heat‚ you must never underestimate playing at 2pm in this weather. It was the same for both teams‚ but the home side understands the conditions of playing at this time.

“We can play quicker‚ but today we were slow in our build-ups. It is not the way we usually are. The team we played was missing a lot of players‚ but I am not happy with the performance. We got a point‚ but we can do better.”