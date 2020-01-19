Sundowns down SuperSport, close gap on Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns narrowed the gap on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to seven points after their 2-1 win over SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.

Sundowns’ goals were scored by strikers Themba Zwane and Thapelo Morena, while United’s consolation was put away by captain Dean Furman from the penalty spot.

Sundowns now have 35 points from 18 matches, the same as Chiefs, while this defeat leaves United in third spot with 31 points from 19 matches.

United’s position on the standings is seriously threatened by Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates, who are placed fourth and fifth respectively and are tied on 30 points.

The Brazilians have also increased their dominance over United as they registered their 11th win over their neighbours in 13 encounters, with the other two matches ending in a draw and a win for Matsatsantsa.

Sundowns now shift their attention to the Caf Champions League this weekend when they travel to Angola for a tricky clash against Petro de Luanda, looking to maintain their position at the top of Group C.

United’s next match is against Chippa United at home on Friday. Their mission will be to keep a clear distance between themselves and Wits and Pirates, who are breathing down their neck.

Both Sundowns and SuperSport failed to create decent chances, with most of the play in the midfield, where Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana battled with Furman and Sipho Mbule.