Pitso gives up quest for prime transfer target Aubrey Modiba
The Brazilians’ multimillion-rand bid for Modiba is rejected by SuperSport United
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane appears to be resigned to losing his bid to lure prime transfer target Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United to Chloorkop.
The Brazilians’ multimillion-rand bid for Modiba has been rejected by United and Mosimane said he does not know the reasons for the breakdown in negotiations.
“Sundowns and SuperSport officials are here and maybe they can talk about why negotiations broke down. Aubrey is a good player and we would have loved to have him‚ but he decided to stay at SuperSport and renew his contract.
United coach Kaitano Tembo said Modiba is injured.
“All I can say is that at the moment Aubrey is injured and we are trying to help him to come back to full fitness‚” he said.
“He has been unlucky this season. This is his second injury. The first one‚ he had a hamstring and he was out for two to three months. And with this one‚ he has already missed over a month.
“He is an important player for us. When he is fit he will be ready to help the team.”