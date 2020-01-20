Pitso gives up quest for prime transfer target Aubrey Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane appears to be resigned to losing his bid to lure prime transfer target Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United to Chloorkop.

The Brazilians’ multimillion-rand bid for Modiba has been rejected by United and Mosimane said he does not know the reasons for the breakdown in negotiations.

“Sundowns and SuperSport officials are here and maybe they can talk about why negotiations broke down. Aubrey is a good player and we would have loved to have him‚ but he decided to stay at SuperSport and renew his contract.