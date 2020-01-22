Ensuring qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has taken on added importance after SA were drawn with Ghana again in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

It means SA must get past the Black Stars twice over the next years, or again suffer the ignominy of sitting out while other countries represent the continent.

Beating Ghana in the Afcon qualifiers is imperative to the morale and psyche of the side going into the World Cup as Bafana Bafana will face the same old faces all over again.

Already the Black Stars have a slight advantage on that score: they beat SA 2-0 in the first of the 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers in Cape Coast last November and have the lead after two rounds in Group C.

Fortunately‚ in the Nations Cup qualifiers‚ the top two qualify.

In the World Cup it will be just the group winner that qualifies, which makes it imperative to steal a march on Ghana‚ who have since appointed a new coach in rookie Charles Akonnor. He previously played in the Bundesliga and has coached at local clubs but not at international level.

His first team selection in March when Ghana play Sudan in back-to-back Nations Cup qualifiers will be revealing.

Ghana rely heavily on the Ayew brothers — Dede and Jordan — but need to hand the reins over to a new generation‚ led by the midfield colossus Thomas Partey‚ who scored against Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams in November.

Ghana have several talents emerging in Germany as they keep up a steady assembly line of starlets for their national team.

SA’s other two group opponents are Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

Ethiopia caused the dismissal of SA coaches Pitso Mosimane and Gordon Igesund during the 2014 World Cup where Bafana bombed in their bid to get to Brazil.