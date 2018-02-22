Sundowns held by Free State Stars

Percy Tau’s fifth minute goal gave Mamelodi Sundowns a chance to open up an emphatic lead at the top of the Absa Premiership standings, but in the end the leaders held out controversially for a share of the spoils against Free State Stars in a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Stars had a legitimate- looking penalty claim in the last minute turned down by referee Thando Ndzandzeka after Siphelele Mthembu had equalised in the 53rd minute.

Stars did the rest of the chasing pack a favour, but the point means Sundowns are still five points clear at the helm of the standings.

Sundowns have won 10 games on the trot against Stars, but will without any doubt consider this a fortunate draw.

• Other PSL midweek results: on Tuesday, Platinum Stars 0 -0 SuperSport United.

TimesLIVE