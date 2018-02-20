Sport / Soccer

Ajax’s Tendai Ndoro arbitration on Wednesday

20 February 2018 - 05:30 Marc Strydom
Tendai Ndoro. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Tendai Ndoro. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Wednesday has tentatively been put forward as the date for the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL’s) appeal at arbitration on the eligibility of Ajax Cape Town player Tendai Ndoro.

Meeting this date in the South African Football Association (Safa) arbitration depends on the parties agreeing on it‚ and on the senior counsel who will hear the matter. It is believed Safa has nominated three arbitrators and it is just a case of getting everyone involved to agree.

The PSL is appealing against a decision made by its own dispute resolution chamber on January 31 declaring Ndoro eligible to play for Ajax, despite Fifa rules barring players from turning out for more than two teams in a season. Ndoro appeared for Orlando Pirates in August‚ then transferred to and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia‚ before signing for Ajax in late December.

TimesLIVE

