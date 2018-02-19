Sport / Soccer

LEAGUE TITLE

Chiefs still need to work on goals

19 February 2018 - 05:30 Sazi Hadebeand Mark Gleeson
Ryan Moon. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Ryan Moon. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs might have managed to get close to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the league title at the weekend but their lack of effective finishing still gives coach Steve Komphela plenty to think about.

Ryan Moon’s goal gave Chiefs a vital 1-0 victory over title rivals Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

The win‚ their eighth in 21 matches‚ saw Amakhosi close the gap on Sundowns to four points as they moved to 34‚ though the Brazilians have a match in hand.

"We regret the chances that we missed‚" said Komphela, pointing to missed opportunities by Siphelele Ntshangase‚ Moon‚ Joseph Molangoane and Hendrik Ekstein.

Improving scoring is vital for Komphela as their scoring rate is nowhere near Sundowns, who have a healthy goal difference of 15 against Chiefs’ seven‚ as they have scored 32 goals in 20 matches.

"Today we could have won 2-0 or even more with all the chances that we had‚" lamented the coach.

"It counts. But you can’t stress over it. But sometimes you cannot want to go for goals and forget the points.

"So we should also be appreciative of what we have and try to improve on it."

Certainly there are signs of development at Chiefs, with Komphela accepting that starting Moon and Leonardo Castro up front is the best option.

The strikers combined to get the important goal for Chiefs on Saturday. Komphela had praise for Moon. "Moon is an unbelievable talent‚" said Komphela.

Benni McCarthy did not exactly blast his players after the game but left little doubt that he thought City were always second best.

The rookie coach summed it up perfectly: "We let the occasion beat us. Too many players didn’t show up."

TimesLIVE

Face injury unlikely to hinder Katsande

Despite surgery Katsande may be available for Kaizer Chiefs sooner than expected
Sport
4 days ago

Ref ‘did not hear’ abuse of Mario Balotelli

The referee backtracks on the Nice striker’s yellow card, saying he understands the reaction to ‘monkey chants’
Sport
4 days ago

Kane can prove Euro pedigree at Juventus

With 32 goals in the season, Spurs striker will have to face down formidable defence
Sport
6 days ago

Vintage Chiefs slay Arrows

Itumeleng Khune’s superb saves win the keeper the man of the match award
Sport
7 days ago

Brockie eyes first Downs goal

The New Zealand-born striker says a goal or two will go a long way to settling his nerves
Sport
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada fined 15% of match fee ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Dusi Canoe Marathon: paddle power, run and a swim
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Despite not playing, De Villiers scores huge bat ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
How Super Rugby’s leaner and tougher format ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Rabada is a R10-million man in the IPL auction
Sport

Related Articles

Face injury unlikely to hinder Katsande
Sport / Soccer

Vintage Chiefs slay Arrows
Sport / Soccer

Kingmakers Wits target Chiefs win
Sport / Soccer

Steve Komphela mulls wasted chances after Chiefs draw
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.