Kaizer Chiefs might have managed to get close to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the league title at the weekend but their lack of effective finishing still gives coach Steve Komphela plenty to think about.

Ryan Moon’s goal gave Chiefs a vital 1-0 victory over title rivals Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

The win‚ their eighth in 21 matches‚ saw Amakhosi close the gap on Sundowns to four points as they moved to 34‚ though the Brazilians have a match in hand.

"We regret the chances that we missed‚" said Komphela, pointing to missed opportunities by Siphelele Ntshangase‚ Moon‚ Joseph Molangoane and Hendrik Ekstein.

Improving scoring is vital for Komphela as their scoring rate is nowhere near Sundowns, who have a healthy goal difference of 15 against Chiefs’ seven‚ as they have scored 32 goals in 20 matches.

"Today we could have won 2-0 or even more with all the chances that we had‚" lamented the coach.

"It counts. But you can’t stress over it. But sometimes you cannot want to go for goals and forget the points.

"So we should also be appreciative of what we have and try to improve on it."

Certainly there are signs of development at Chiefs, with Komphela accepting that starting Moon and Leonardo Castro up front is the best option.

The strikers combined to get the important goal for Chiefs on Saturday. Komphela had praise for Moon. "Moon is an unbelievable talent‚" said Komphela.

Benni McCarthy did not exactly blast his players after the game but left little doubt that he thought City were always second best.

The rookie coach summed it up perfectly: "We let the occasion beat us. Too many players didn’t show up."

TimesLIVE