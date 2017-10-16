Sport / Soccer

Eric Tinkler tastes triumph in MTN8 final

16 October 2017 - 05:30 Sazi Hadebe
Eric Tinkler. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Durban — SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler was the epitome of calmness after winning his second trophy as a coach at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

After his team’s 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Cape Town City in the MTN8 final‚ Tinkler hardly showed his delight.

He described the win as a fantastic start to his SuperSport stint, but added he was still determined to achieve more with the club.

"Being the type of the person I am‚ I want more. We have another massive game coming up at the weekend and I want us to win it so that we can get to another final.

"Winning trophies must become an addiction and a drug for us. That’s where you measure yourself against the best‚" said Tinkler‚ whose side leave for Tunisia on Thursday to play Club Africain in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup in Tunis on Sunday.

The first leg of the Confed Cup tie finished 1-1 in Pretoria two weeks ago.

Tinkler said his players had shown "great character‚ great resilience and great determination" in the MTN8 final.

