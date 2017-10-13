Sport / Soccer

MTN8 SHOWDOWN

No nostalgia to foul Tinkler in crunch final

13 October 2017 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Eric Tinkler. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
- Eric Tinkler. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Image:
Clayton Daniels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Clayton Daniels. Picture: SUPPLIED

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says there will be no room for sentiment when he comes face to face with former team Cape Town City in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Tinkler coached City in their first PSL campaign last season when he helped them to a third-place finish and also to Telkom Knockout success.

"There is no sentiment because if you are a professional‚ you move on. It is about SuperSport United and winning things for them now‚" the former Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder said as United prepared for a clash that has all the ingredients of a thriller.

"We are going there with the attitude and mentality that we want to win‚ and if that happens we will celebrate with humility. At the end of the match, we will still be friends regardless of what happened."

Tinkler‚ now in his third full season as a PSL coach after his time at Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City‚ dismissed suggestions that he would have an edge over former Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy‚ who is in his first season as head coach of the Cape side.

"Stuart Baxter left a very good foundation here at SuperSport United and that is one of the main reasons why I chose to come here — because of the quality of personnel at the club‚" the SuperSport’s coach said.

"But at the same time, I am bringing something different and new to the club, and I have my own beliefs and philosophy.

"It will be the same at Cape Town City with Benni‚ who will have a different view on how he wants to play. I have seen that and it is fairly different to the way we were playing.

"He has changed the squad a little‚ but an advantage I have is that I know the strengths and weaknesses of the players who were in the City squad last season‚ and I will pass that information on to my players."

Tinkler revealed that apart from long-term injuries to Onismor Bhasera and Thato Mokeke‚ he has a clean bill of health going into the final.

"Bhasera and Mokeke have been out for a while and we expect them to be back around mid-November.

"Everybody is fit and raring to go – the guys who came back from the national team are all good. Bradley Grobler had a bit of a knock on the ankle but he is fine. Morgan Gould‚ Clayton Daniels and Ronwen Williams are good."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA is looking for partners to fill its ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Kings Park honours rugby veteran Odwa Ndungane
Sport / Rugby
3.
Many clowns transgressed boundaries in Twenty20 ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Invitation XI looms large for De Villiers, Duminy
Sport / Cricket
5.
Messi hat-trick sends Argentina to World Cup
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Man U better than in 2016, says José
Sport / Soccer

Senegal soccer star Sadio Mane's injury lifts SA
Sport / Soccer

Portugal and France head for 2018 World Cup finals in Russia
Sport / Soccer

Benni’s got a big headache, but Tinkler has plan
Sport / Soccer

Messi hat-trick sends Argentina to World Cup
Sport / Soccer

Tim Cahill brace keeps Socceroo's World Cup hopes up
Sport / Soccer

Aubrey Modiba seeks goal glory
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.