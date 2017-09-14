Cape Town City soccer club may face logo lashing

Cape Town City and its owner, John Comitis, face the possibility of stiff sanction and even expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over their shirt sponsorship with SportPesa.

A specially convened board of governors will meet on Thursday to decide whether to punish City for "defiance" of the organisation’s rules.

The 32 clubs of the top-flight and National First Division (NFD) will meet at a Johannesburg hotel to deliberate the issue of Comitis having signed up with sports betting company SportPesa as shirt sponsors in defiance of league directives and a seven-year-old resolution.

The board of governors could decide on either a fine‚ a suspension or expulsion in a matter that has pitted Comitis against the PSL’s all-powerful chairman, Irvin Khoza.

Comitis had been warned against doing a deal with the Bulgarian-owned betting company‚ which is also a sponsor of English Premier League club Everton and several teams in East Africa‚ where it does extensive business.

The league has no specific rules prohibiting sports betting companies as sponsors, but it does require clubs to seek permission first.