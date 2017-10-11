Aubrey Modiba seeks goal glory

SuperSport United wing Aubrey Modiba has promised fireworks in their MTN8 final clash against his former teammates in Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Modiba played for Mpumalanga Black Aces before joining SuperSport ahead of the 2016-17 season. Soon after that the Aces franchise was sold to John Comitis‚ who then formed Cape Town City.

The 22-year-old Limpopo-born star said he would not have a soft spot for his former teammates and he was certain that he would "get a goal".

"We are looking forward to the game and we are fully prepared for them‚" the Bafana Bafana player said.

"Obviously we know it won’t be an easy one. We know we are going to be up against a good side‚ but we are confident that we are going there to get a win."

Asked whether he would celebrate should he score against his former employer‚ Modiba said he would not hesitate to and has even been rehearsing a special celebration.

"I have been thinking of which celebration should I pull after scoring a goal."

Modiba said both sides were playing attractive football and he hoped fans came to the stadium in high numbers.

"It will mean a lot to me because it is my first time playing in the MTN8 final and will add to my curriculum vitae.

"Winning it would be a bonus for me and I’ll gain more experience as well in another final."

For SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler‚ this will be his first time in charge of his new club in a cup final and against his old team. He led City to the Telkom Knockout trophy in their first season of existence last season.

