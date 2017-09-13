Few have ever come out unscathed after a blow to the chin from Tyson and so Cape Town City must do without midfield work horse Roland Putsche for Wednesday’s key clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The Austrian received 17 stitches after a clash of heads with Bidvest Wits captain Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo on Sunday and was told by doctors to lay off for a week‚ his coach Benni McCarthy said on the eve of the game at the Cape Town Stadium.

"Therefore‚ unfortunately‚ he is not available‚" said the coach.

Putsche has 10 stitches inside the wound on his chin and seven more on the outside after the incident in Sunday’s MTN8 semifinal‚ second leg tie in Johannesburg.

It is a blow for the home team who are seeking to keep up their 100% start to the new season.

Putsche has been ever present this season‚ not missing a minute of action since McCarthy took over‚ and provided much of the work in the midfield with his constant harrying and tackling.

The 26-year-old was named man of the match in August after the first leg of City’s 3-1 aggregate triumph over holders Wits in the semifinal of the MTN8.

He joins Aubrey Ngoma and Judas Moseamedi on the sidelines. Ngoma is still six weeks away from returning to training after knee surgery in June while Moseamedi‚ who pulled his knee ligaments but did not undergo surgery‚ is back running but has yet to engage in full contact training with the rest of the team.

Cape Town City eagerly await the venue for their MTN8 final appearance against SuperSport United on October 14, but have warned they are not prepared to travel further than their opponents to get to the stadium chosen to host the game.

"One thing I have made very clear right from the outset is that if I get onto a flight to a stadium‚ SuperSport better be getting onto a flight too‚ to get to the same stadium‚" said City chairman John Comitis after the PSL said it would announce the venue on Thursday.

"I don’t want to be in a situation where they take a two-hour bus ride the day before the game but we have to fly on an eight hour door-to-door trip.

"We have to compete on an equal footing."

A neutral venue is to be chosen for the game with the added challenge of selecting a venue befitting the status of a cup final but also taking into consideration the limited support of the two clubs and avoiding the spectacle of open stands.

"There is consultation and they have set up a meeting for us to make our contribution.

"Usually they select two or three venues and ask us to give our preference‚" said the City owner before cheekily adding: "I think if you want to get 35 to 40,000 thousand people‚ bring it to Cape Town!

"But we’ll have to ask SuperSport to concede that one.

It’s worth a shot. But I do believe you will get 35 to 40,000. It happened once before when Ajax Cape Town almost won the league [against Free State Stars in 2011] with one game to go.

"There were 34,000 people in the stadium.

"The match before there were 2 to 3,000.

"Capetonians come out for a worthy cause‚" Comitis said.

