Scotland will welcome world champions SA to Murrayfield for one of four autumn international series fixtures in November that also include Australia, Fiji and Portugal, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
They open the series against Fiji on November 2 before the the Springboks visit eight days later.
The Boks have won the previous eight meetings between the sides with Scotland’s last victory in 2010.
Portugal, who will also play SA in July, have been rewarded for a strong showing at the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023 with another fixture against tier-one opposition on November 16 against Scotland.
Australia, under new coach Joe Schmidt, will complete the fixtures on November 24.
"Fiji and Portugal both play a fast and open brand of rugby and performed very well in the Rugby World Cup in France. This will be a challenge for our defence but should make for two great games of rugby," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said in a media release from Scottish Rugby.
"Having SA as one of our opponents will make for a special occasion. Taking on the reigning world champions is the ultimate test for any team in rugby right now and that will be a game everyone will be looking forward to when the time comes," Townsend said.
Scotland fixtures (all matches at Murrayfield SA times)
Scotland to host Boks, Portugal
Scotland will welcome world champions SA to Murrayfield
for one of four autumn international series fixtures in November that also include Australia, Fiji and Portugal, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
They open the series against Fiji on November 2 before the the Springboks visit eight days later.
The Boks have won the previous eight meetings between the sides with Scotland’s last victory in 2010.
Portugal, who will also play SA in July, have been rewarded for a strong showing at the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023 with another fixture against tier-one opposition on November 16 against Scotland.
Australia, under new coach Joe Schmidt, will complete the fixtures on November 24.
"Fiji and Portugal both play a fast and open brand of rugby and performed very well in the Rugby World Cup in France.
This will be a challenge for our defence but should make for
two great games of rugby," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said in a media release from Scottish Rugby.
"Having SA as one of our opponents will make for a special occasion. Taking on the reigning world champions is the ultimate test for any team in rugby right now and that will be a game everyone will be looking forward to when the time comes," Townsend said.
Scotland fixtures (all matches at Murrayfield SA times)
Nov 2: vs Fiji (6.40pm)
Nov 10: vs SA (5.10pm)
Nov 16: vs Portugal (4.10pm)
Nov 24: vs Australia (2.40pm)
Rassie gazes into his crystal ball
Ireland to take on Scotland with line-up unchanged
Brain disease CTE diagnosed in NZ rugby player after death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
World Rugby aims to speed up the game
Wessels to steer SA Rugby high-performance drive
GAVIN RICH: SA’s switch to URC was the right one
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.