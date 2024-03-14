Sport / Rugby

Ireland to take on Scotland with line-up unchanged

Chances are they will win the Six Nations title, with even a draw against Scotland enough

14 March 2024 - 19:46
by Padraic Halpin
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, speaks to Peter O’Mahony at Twickenham Stadium in London, Britain, March 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Paul Childs
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, speaks to Peter O’Mahony at Twickenham Stadium in London, Britain, March 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Paul Childs

Dublin — Ireland named an unchanged team from last week’s Grand Slam-ending loss to England for Saturday’s Six Nations finale against Scotland where Andy Farrell’s men hope to wrap up a second successive championship.

The only change for Ireland, who just need a win or a draw to be assured of the title, comes on the bench where Farrell reverts to a 5-3 split between forwards and backs, with fit again centre Garry Ringrose back in the matchday squad.

While the forward-heavy split proved successful against France and Wales, injuries forced scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park to play the final 30 minutes at Twickenham out of position on the wing.

One of the players who left the game early against England, wing Calvin Nash, was cleared to start against the Scots, who last won in Dublin in 2010.

A bonus point loss on Saturday would almost certainly still be enough for Ireland to be crowned champions, given they are four points clear of England on 16 points with a vastly superior points difference.

England would likely need a bonus point win to take the title if Ireland emerge without a point on Saturday. Steve Borthwick’s men face France, who are level on 11 points with third-placed Scotland.

Scotland have made two changes to their side with centre Stafford McDowall and scrumhalf Ben White selected to start as they seek a rare win against their hosts.

The duo replace Cameron Redpath and George Horne, who both drop to the bench following last weekend’s 31-29 loss to Italy in Rome that put a near fatal dent in Scotland’s title hopes.

Coach Gregor Townsend was bitterly disappointed in the wake of that defeat but has resisted making wholesale changes and left his pack untouched, reverting to a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

“We feel Stafford has earned an opportunity with how he has played this year,” Townsend said  on Thursday. “With Cam playing well for us off the bench earlier this season, we know he can bring that impact.

“Ben was on a recharge week [against Italy] and hopefully that has done him good. We know this is going to be a massive challenge for us in terms of our fitness and work rate, whether we have to defend for big phases or go through phases in our attack.”

Scotland, who have lost their last nine tests against Ireland, can overhaul their hosts at the top of the table but must win with a bonus point and deny their opponents one at the same time, while also overcoming a 76-point swing on points-difference, something that would require an extraordinary, and most unlikely, result.

Reuters

Rassie not the first Bok coach with captain quandary

Head coach will see if effective communication can be achieved with Siya Kolisi based in France
Sport
1 day ago

Retiring North returns to Wales side against Italy

Coach does however confirm he will retire after 2024’s championship
Sport
1 day ago

Jones aims to make Japan global top-four side

Former Australian coach takes over Japan for  second spell
Sport
1 day ago
