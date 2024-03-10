France dominate second half to beat Wales at Six Nations

France's Gael Fickou scores their first try against Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, March 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Molly Darlington
France put in a dominant second-half performance to earn a 45-24 bonus point victory over Wales in Cardiff on Sunday in a see-saw contest in which the lead changed hands numerous times before the visitors pulled away in the final 20 minutes.
France’s five tries came via centre Gael Fickou, scrumhalves Nolann Le Garrec and Maxime Lucu, prop Georges-Henri Colombe and Romain Taofifenua. While it was far from a perfect performance, coach Fabien Galthie will be relieved.
France coach Fabien Galthie during training. Picture: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS
Wales have now been victorious in only one of their past 12 Six Nations matches but were in the game for an hour as they scored tries through wing Rio Dyer, scrumhalf Tomos Williams and centre Joe Roberts.
They have lost all four games in this year’s championship.
France has moved to 11 points from their four games, five behind leaders Ireland. They must beat England with a bonus point in Lyon next Saturday and hope Scotland upset the Irish in Dublin to stand a chance of lifting the trophy, though their inferior points difference will count against them.
Debutant Louis Lynagh celebrates Italy’s win over Scotland
New Springbok coaches hit the ground running
