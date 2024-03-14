Recovery of R142m grant debt doubtful, says Lindiwe Zulu
14 March 2024 - 19:10
It is doubtful whether it will be possible or financially viable to attempt to recover the R142m paid to deceased beneficiaries of social grants in the years 2021/22 and 2023/24, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says.
Replying to a question by Good MP Brett Herron, Zulu said the grant overpayments by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) were made to clients of state-owned Postbank. ..
