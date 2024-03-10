Sport / Rugby

Debutant Louis Lynagh celebrates Italy’s win over Scotland

Wing’s try helps secure Italy’s first home victory in the Six Nations since 2013

10 March 2024 - 20:18
by Nick Said
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe and Italy's Louis Lynagh at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, March 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe and Italy's Louis Lynagh at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, March 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italy wing Louis Lynagh joked that he may retire from international rugby after a dream debut in which he scored a try to help his side to a famous 31-29 victory over Scotland on Saturday, their first home win in the Six Nations since 2013.

“I don’t have any words right now — one try and one win, I might retire!” a jubilant Lynagh told ITV.

Born in Italy but a former England junior international, the 23-year-old is the son of former Australia great Michael Lynagh and said he would take on board his father’s advice.

“Celebrate, refocus and go again. [There is] no point over celebrating one win — you have got to back it up,” he said.

“Looking at them right now — Dad is almost in tears; my grandad in Treviso will be over the moon, they will be so happy and I can’t wait to celebrate with them. This is one of the best moments of my life.”

Lynagh was strong on defence all game and took his chance to score in the second half when flyhalf Paolo Garbisi put in a superb grubber and the wing won the race to the ball and the try line.

“It’s an amazing thing that we have been working towards all week, there was something in the air and I felt like we could win,” Lynagh said.

“We had a few players coming back from injury and it clicked for us. I couldn't ask for a better game to be part of.”

Italy’s Argentine head coach Gonzalo Quesada said the victory was built on strong defence and believed this could be a stepping stone to greater things with a final Six Nations clash against Wales in Cardiff next weekend.

“It’s a good day for this team and it was a tough game,” Quesada told the BBC. “I think we managed to become good in the second half. It’s a special day though, it’s a step in the growth of the team. I’m happy for them to experience a win.

“It’s something we can find in every game. We have been consistent in defence — even in Ireland (a 36-0 loss) we kept on defending and putting our bodies on the line. It’s an amazing feeling for a coach.

“We have created a special group who have worked tirelessly.”

Reuters

