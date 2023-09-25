Go north to find rugby’s new powerhouses

Australia head coach Eddie Jones before the match against Wales in Lyon, France, September 24 2023. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Toulon — Call it continental drift if you must, but the inexorable rise of the north continues.
As a power block the southern hemisphere's iron grip has dominated the game since the inception of the Rugby World Cup in 1987. Between them SA, New Zealand and Australia account for eight of the previous nine Rugby World Cup titles, with England winning the odd one in 2003.
However, power has slowly drifted north with another telltale sign arriving in defeat for SA, New Zealand and Australia for the first time in the pool stages at this year's tournament.
While SA and New Zealand still look set to advance to the quarterfinals at Stade de France, the Wallabies appear headed for a destination a little further east — Charles de Gaulle International Airport.
The gradual change in fortunes is multifaceted but the sheer financial muscle of the north, and competition upheaval on a regional and domestic level has seen the game in the south take a dip.
The northern hemisphere has not just attracted top talent from the south in player ranks in their domestic competitions, but has acquired the services of the game’s top coaches too. Now endowed with some top minds and physical specimens the north has gradually turned the tide.
Of course the south did not exactly help itself as a collective. The collapse of Super Rugby as a four-nation venture drastically reduced SA, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina’s ability to prepare their players for the rigours of Test rugby.
SA all but removed impediments for players who earn a living abroad to be eligible for national selection. New Zealand and Australia made similar concessions but not to the degree SA has since the return of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber from Ireland.
In another boost for the north, players from the southern hemisphere, including Fiji, Samoa and Tonga, have found a path to represent nations on that side of the Equator. It has all served the spread of top talent across the hemispheres.
While SA has found a new home in the United Rugby Championship and the EPRC competitions, New Zealand and Australia’s decision (which was driven primarily by economics) to have their franchises play each other has done little to advance their game.
SA’s record 35-7 defeat of New Zealand in London ahead of the World Cup was another sign of the All Blacks’ decline. In the next match they also came up well short when France beat them in the opening match of the World Cup in Paris.
Australia however, is the former World Cup winner at real risk. Storm clouds were brewing in the Rugby Championship and had made landfall when they lost to Fiji in the World Cup.
The Wallabies and their coach Eddie Jones are now in the eye of the storm after the chastening pool-round defeat to Wales. They are on the cusp of elimination from the World Cup. They have to hope Fiji fluff their lines against Georgia and Portugal.
What makes matters worse, news of coach Jones’ online meeting to get his job back as Brave Blossoms coach, broke on the eve of their defeat against Wales.
“Wallabies hit rock bottom”, and “Wallabies worst nightmare” cried two headlines Down Under.
When asked to explain his interview to potentially get his old job back with Japan, Jones twice said in a media conference “I don’t know what you’re talking about, mate”.
His mood grew darker. “So we are not going to deal with any of those questions any further,” he said, threatening to quit the media conference if it persisted.
Jones will however have a lot to answer for the day the Wallabies are officially out of the tournament.
Go north to find rugby's new powerhouses
