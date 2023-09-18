Wallabies coach has no regrets after Fiji loss

Australia coach Eddie Jones said he has no regrets after his inexperienced Wallabies were beaten by Fiji for the first time in nearly seven decades at the World Cup on Sunday.

The loss, a sixth in seven Tests in 2023, leaves his team needing to beat Wales in their third pool C match next weekend to guarantee they do not exit the World Cup in the opening stage for the first time.

Veteran players such as Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper were left out of the squad as Australia rolled the dice on youth, and Jones said setbacks have to be expected.

“Look, we’ve gone with a young team,” he said. “I’ve got no regrets at all. We’re building a team for the future, we’re gonna go through some pain.

“We’re doing our absolute best and I apologise. It’s my fault. I take full responsibility for it.”