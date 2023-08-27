Boks’ trumpet warning won’t go unheeded

SA’s Kurt Lee-Arendse runs with the ball during their Rugby World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium in London. Picture: JUAN JOSE GASPARINI/GALLO IMAGES
The Springboks’ record-breaking win at Twickenham over the All Blacks is a huge momentum boost for them ahead of the Rugby World Cup, but has eradicated any chance they will go into the tournament under the radar.
The Boks inflicted the worst defeat in the All Blacks’ history with their 35-7 win,and will have raised many eyebrows with their demolition of the New Zealand juggernaut, which until Friday night was considered the favourites for France 2023.
But with that victory, coupled with another record-breaking win over Wales a week earlier, the Boks have put all their Rugby World Cup rivals on notice ahead of the start of the tournament, and shown their intent to defend their 2019 title.
It will be no surprise to their opposition that the Boks’ rush defence was exceptional on the night and the pressure they suffocated the All Blacks with was precisely the type of rugby that wins World Cups.
But the Boks were also the first to acknowledge there is still a lot of hard work ahead.
The Boks missed 40 tackles on the night, though their scramble defence worked to a tee, while they left points on the board — especially in the opening 20 minutes that could be costly in a closely fought World Cup game.
It is hard to be critical after such a performance, but the Boks themselves admitted they will need to be better if they want to defend their title.
“This is the type of Test we wanted before the World Cup,” coach Jacques Nienaber said. “As we mentioned, Wales are one style of play to play against and the All Blacks are a different style, with more continuity and a physical set piece battle. We got exactly what we wanted.
“We’re very happy with the result, and that so many South Africans turned up to the stadium.
“We need to say thank you to them for all the effort to turn up at the stadium.
“We know there is still a lot of hard work ahead before we go into the World Cup — especially in the first 20 minutes, we didn’t use seven opportunities. We were tackled into touch twice and we were over the try line twice and held up. In a World Cup where the pressure is intense, you’re going to get four chances in the whole game and you need to use it.
“There is a lot for us to work on. “Luckily, we go to Corsica now and we can have a good training camp and try to sort those things out there.”
The Corsica camp will focus on honing the final touches ahead of the Boks’ opening game against Scotland on September 10.
While there has been a lot of applause for the Boks’ performance, they know the result means nothing in the bigger scheme of things.
“No, we don’t look at world rankings. In 2019, we were not in the top five going into the World Cup and we ended up winning the World Cup. That’s what is good about tonight. It is good to build momentum.
“After the Test match against New Zealand, we had to adjust a few things, we made plans and the players came up with some good suggestions. The management and coaches came with suggestions and we found some solutions.
“Some of it worked and some didn’t. We didn’t get one point in the World Cup for tonight. That’s the thing,” Nienaber said.
“New Zealand will feel the same. It was what it was. It was an opportunity to prepare us for the World Cup and that is it.”
Still, with a load of in-form players and exceptional competition for positions, the Boks now have confidence in their run into the Rugby World Cup.
Since Auckland, they have had high-pressure games and have come through unscathed.
The thing left is the toughest Test. To defend their Rugby World Cup title.
