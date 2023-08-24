Intense physical battle awaits Boks, says Esterhuizen

Andre Esterhuizen. Picture: JUAN JOSE GASPARINI/GALLO IMAGES
Physicality and intensity will be the name of the game for the Springboks when they collide with old enemies New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up match on Friday, centre Andre Esterhuizen says.
The powerful midfielder will line up alongside Canan Moodie in a partnership with the potential to dazzle a capacity 82,000 crowd at Twickenham in London (kickoff 8.30pm). The clash is the Springboks’ sixth Test of the year before they start their World Cup defence against Scotland on September 10.
In an exciting ploy, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has moved Moodie from wing to centre to link up with the experienced Esterhuizen for the first time.
“Canan is an exciting player and he’s shown it with how he can score tries with the ball in hand,” Esterhuizen said. “He must just go out there and stay composed.
“I have no doubt we’ll link up well together. I’m excited to get more opportunities this year. I just want to give my best.”
Esterhuizen said he welcomed the fierce competition for places in the Bok midfield with Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse and Moodie. It “is very healthy”, he said. “Everyone wants to start every weekend, and no one is complacent.
“There’s a good chance we’ll meet them in the World Cup quarterfinal, so this is a good opportunity for us. To face them twice in the build-up to the World Cup is good for our build-up to the tournament, so we want to make the most of this match and opportunity on the field,” Esterhuizen said.
“We let ourselves down in Auckland when we lost in the Rugby Championship, so as a team we have to ensure we give it all from the start. One can’t always get a good start, but what we can do is to approach the game with intensity and physicality from the outset.”
Flyhalf Manie Libbok starts again, with Faf de Klerk resuming at scrumhalf in a new half-back pairing. Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse are named on the left and right wing respectively, with Damian Willemse starting at fullback.
Nienaber has retained five of the pack that defeated Wales (52-16) last Saturday in a front row of Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe (props) and hooker Malcolm Marx, as well as loose forwards Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit.
The team have a new lock pairing of Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert while veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen starts in the back row after coming off the bench in Cardiff.
The Bok coach again opted for a split of six forwards and two backs on the bench, where locks Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman and prop Trevor Nyakane will provide impact alongside Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Ox Nche (prop) and Marco van Staden (flanker).
Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Willie le Roux, meanwhile, will provide backline cover.
“New Zealand play a high-tempo game and they turn on the intensity from the whistle, as they showed in Auckland, so it’s vital that we start well this week,” Nienaber said.
“We took lessons from that match against them in the Rugby Championship when we lost, and we’ve built good momentum since, so this will be a fantastic test before we enter our Rugby World Cup campaign.”
