Two-goal Morena steers Bafana to fine victory over Zimbabwe

Thapelo Morena, right, celebrates a goal with Bafana teammate Khuliso Mudau in Tuesday's win over Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
Substitute Thapelo Morena scored a brace to put Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup campaign back on track as they beat neighbours Zimbabwe 3-1 to go level on seven points on the top of Group C lead by Rwanda on goal difference.
A brilliant start by Bafana was spoiled by casual defending which led to Zimbabwe equalising within a minute of Hugo Broos’ side taking the lead inside the first minute of this qualifier played in front of a full crowd.
Iqraam Rayners was gifted his opener by Zimbabwe defender Munashe Garananga who failed to trap an easy back pass 35 seconds into the match.
Bafana’s celebrations were cut short as Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole became spectators as Tawanda Chirewa walked with the ball passed them before planting the equaliser beyond the reach of the diving Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
What followed Zimbabwe’s leveller was frustration for Bafana as they missed chance after chance, to go into halftime with the score at 1-1.
Rayners, Aubrey Modiba, Oswin Appollis and Themba Zwane all had good chances to increase Bafana’s lead before halftime but lack of composure and astute goalkeeping by Geoffrey Chitsumba meant the score remained the same until Broos brought on Morena for Elias Mokwana at the restart.
It took Morena 10 minutes to change the scoreline, benefiting from Appollis’ cross, which was fumbled by Chitsumba to give the Mamelodi Sundowns player an easy tap-in much to the jubilation of the home crowd at the Free State Stadium.
Morena completed his brace in the 74th minute when he latched onto a pass and rounded Chitsumba to give Bafana a deserved two-goal cushion, which puts them ahead of Benin who are also on seven points.
Broos had said anything but a win would have been a huge setback for Bafana as he was aiming for four points in two matches against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
With six matches to go before the end of this qualifying campaign, Broos will be satisfied with what Bafana have achieved, with one match against Benin still to play away from home, as Zimbabwe and Lesotho are hosting their matches in SA because they have no facility approved by Fifa.
