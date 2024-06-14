With SA’s youth unemployment rate not far off those in war zones, Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Natasha Wagiet, a pro bono manager overseeing ENS’ CSI portfolio, to find solutions. They discuss the pursuit of access to justice for all, matters involving socioeconomic rights issues, as well as the foregrounding of the social aspect of ESG.
Listen to the conversation:
The context
Wagiet oversees ENS’ CSI portfolio in Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha Township in Cape Town and Alexandra Township in Johannesburg.
Her experience includes working with vulnerable individuals and groups, impact litigation experience as well as training and advocacy.
On youth day, a key focus must be for corporate SA to do more to arrest an unemployment rate for the youth hovering at close to 50%.
Business Law Focus
PODCAST | Youth Day and access to justice
Business Law Focus speaks to Natasha Wagiet, a pro bono manager overseeing ENS’ CSI portfolio
With SA’s youth unemployment rate not far off those in war zones, Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Natasha Wagiet, a pro bono manager overseeing ENS’ CSI portfolio, to find solutions. They discuss the pursuit of access to justice for all, matters involving socioeconomic rights issues, as well as the foregrounding of the social aspect of ESG.
Listen to the conversation:
The context
Wagiet oversees ENS’ CSI portfolio in Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha Township in Cape Town and Alexandra Township in Johannesburg.
Her experience includes working with vulnerable individuals and groups, impact litigation experience as well as training and advocacy.
On youth day, a key focus must be for corporate SA to do more to arrest an unemployment rate for the youth hovering at close to 50%.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts |
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.