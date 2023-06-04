Dobson on why WP went down to Griquas

It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
From polecat of the world to proudly South African the fall thereafter has been precipitous
Despite Presidential Climate Commission’s energy stance, Mantashe says his department will call for proposals
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
The conditions placed on Clicks include increasing the number of Sorbet stores owned by historically disadvantaged individuals
First-quarter GDP report is due on Tuesday after ‘shocking’ contraction in the previous quarter
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
Authorities tightened security for the 34th anniversary of the 1989 crackdown in the square
Serbian ties with Spain’s Rafa Nadal on men’s record 22 majors
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
After Friday night’s 38-29 defeat by the Griquas in Kimberley in the Currie Cup, Western Province coach John Dobson is reluctant to let their domestic performances overshadow their exploits in Europe.
Province were flat and second best in almost every way against the Griquas.
Dobson roped in some players from the United Rugby Championship (URC) including Ruhan Nel, Hacjivah Dayimani and Leolin Zas. With some URC players in their ranks, Province were expected to dominate the proceedings, but they lacked zeal throughout the 80 minutes.
Reflecting on the match, Dobson pinned it on the heart-crushing disappointment of falling short in the URC final against Munster.
“I tried everything to pick the team up for this, but six days later after what happened last weekend was too much for us. The Griquas were desperate, they put us under pressure,” Dobson said.
“It was a disappointing performance, but from my side, I’m not too upset, it’s understandable.
“I backed ourselves to lift ourselves but Cape Town in the last few weeks was crazy, in some ways, it’s hard to blame the players for thinking the season is finished. They were on a bus to Kimberley, and as hard as we tried it just wasn’t there, guys not cleaning rucks and not chasing kicks properly.
“Maybe I made a mistake by bringing the team that played against the Lions up here, maybe I made a mistake in asking some of the URC guys to play, that could be a mistake from me,” he said.
Province now have an outside chance of making the semifinals of the Currie Cup as they are in sixth with 32 points with one round left. There are two remaining spots for the playoffs as the Sharks and Cheetahs have secured their.
Dobson’s side would have to leapfrog the Griquas (35 points), Bulls (36 points) and Pumas (36 points) if they have hopes of making the top four.
Should they not make the Currie Cup playoffs, it won’t be doom and gloom as they had a season and a half in the URC and Champions Cup.
“I just got to be disciplined to not let what happened today affect what has been an excellent season.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Dobson on why WP went down to Griquas
Coach blames disappointment at falling short in the URC final against Munster
After Friday night’s 38-29 defeat by the Griquas in Kimberley in the Currie Cup, Western Province coach John Dobson is reluctant to let their domestic performances overshadow their exploits in Europe.
Province were flat and second best in almost every way against the Griquas.
Dobson roped in some players from the United Rugby Championship (URC) including Ruhan Nel, Hacjivah Dayimani and Leolin Zas. With some URC players in their ranks, Province were expected to dominate the proceedings, but they lacked zeal throughout the 80 minutes.
Reflecting on the match, Dobson pinned it on the heart-crushing disappointment of falling short in the URC final against Munster.
“I tried everything to pick the team up for this, but six days later after what happened last weekend was too much for us. The Griquas were desperate, they put us under pressure,” Dobson said.
“It was a disappointing performance, but from my side, I’m not too upset, it’s understandable.
“I backed ourselves to lift ourselves but Cape Town in the last few weeks was crazy, in some ways, it’s hard to blame the players for thinking the season is finished. They were on a bus to Kimberley, and as hard as we tried it just wasn’t there, guys not cleaning rucks and not chasing kicks properly.
“Maybe I made a mistake by bringing the team that played against the Lions up here, maybe I made a mistake in asking some of the URC guys to play, that could be a mistake from me,” he said.
Province now have an outside chance of making the semifinals of the Currie Cup as they are in sixth with 32 points with one round left. There are two remaining spots for the playoffs as the Sharks and Cheetahs have secured their.
Dobson’s side would have to leapfrog the Griquas (35 points), Bulls (36 points) and Pumas (36 points) if they have hopes of making the top four.
Should they not make the Currie Cup playoffs, it won’t be doom and gloom as they had a season and a half in the URC and Champions Cup.
“I just got to be disciplined to not let what happened today affect what has been an excellent season.”
Field of nightmares for Stormers
GAVIN RICH: Munster restored Irish pride, but Stormers won their own victory
RG Snyman set for bigger role in Bok camp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cheetahs earn bonus point against desperately poor Pumas
Griffons the Currie Cup’s odd team out
Lions confident ahead of Sharks showdown
‘Huge blow’ to Boks if Kolisi does not make World Cup — Am
Sharks chase perfection before Currie Cup knockouts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.