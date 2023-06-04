Sport / Rugby

Dobson on why WP went down to Griquas

Coach blames disappointment at falling short in the URC final against Munster

04 June 2023 - 19:06 Athenkosi Tsotsi
John Dobson. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
John Dobson. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

After Friday night’s 38-29 defeat by the Griquas in Kimberley in the Currie Cup, Western Province coach John Dobson is reluctant to let their domestic performances overshadow their exploits in Europe.

Province were flat and second best in almost every way against the Griquas.

Dobson roped in some players from the United Rugby Championship (URC) including Ruhan Nel, Hacjivah Dayimani and Leolin Zas. With some URC players in their ranks, Province were expected to dominate the proceedings, but they lacked zeal throughout the 80 minutes.

Reflecting on the match, Dobson pinned it on the heart-crushing disappointment of falling short in the URC final against Munster.

“I tried everything to pick the team up for this, but six days later after what happened last weekend was too much for us. The Griquas were desperate, they put us under pressure,” Dobson said.

“It was a disappointing performance, but from my side, I’m not too upset, it’s understandable.

“I backed ourselves to lift ourselves but Cape Town in the last few weeks was crazy, in some ways, it’s hard to blame the players for thinking the season is finished. They were on a bus to Kimberley, and as hard as we tried it just wasn’t there, guys not cleaning rucks and not chasing kicks properly.

 “Maybe I made a mistake by bringing the team that played against the Lions up here, maybe I made a mistake in asking some of the URC guys to play, that could be a mistake from me,” he said.

Province now have an outside chance of making the semifinals of the Currie Cup as they are in sixth with 32 points with one round left. There are two remaining spots for the playoffs as the Sharks and Cheetahs have secured their.

Dobson’s side would have to leapfrog the Griquas (35 points), Bulls (36 points) and Pumas (36 points) if they have hopes of making the top four.

 Should they not make the Currie Cup playoffs, it won’t be doom and gloom as they had a season and a half in the URC and Champions Cup.

“I just got to be disciplined to not let what happened today affect what has been an excellent season.”

