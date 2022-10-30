Bulls pull off win against Sharks with late try spree

Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
The Bulls produced three tries late in the second half to secure a vital 40-27 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Sharks at Loftus on Sunday in a match used to raise awareness for cancer.
The Sharks stayed in the match for much of the game, and were in the lead after 60 minutes but they were outdone by the late tries by Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs and Jan-Hendrik Wessels.
The three tries came on top of the one scored by Marcel Coetzee in the first half, while the Sharks’ try in the opening half was scored by Marnus Potgieter.
This win leaves the Bulls in the top half of the URC table while the Sharks, who were without Springboks Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi, remain in the middle of the standings.
The Bulls opened the scoring shortly after the long medical break, with Chris Smith finding the middle of the poles in quick succession as the home side started to take a stranglehold on the match.
This was becoming a kicking contest as the Sharks finally got their name on the scoresheet with a long-range penalty from Boeta Chamberlain, but Smith put away his third of the afternoon minutes later.
The first try of the match arrived shortly before the break as Coetzee led from the front when he powered over the line under the poles after receiving an offload from an advancing teammate.
The Sharks narrowed the gap to six points at the break after Marnus Potgieter went over under the poles after he outran Bulls defenders Johan Goosen and Zak Burger.
The Sharks got the second half off to a good start with Springbok wing Aphelele Fassi getting their second try, converted by Chamberlain who was having a good day with the boot.
The Bulls retook the lead after 62 minutes when Smith scored his fourth penalty of the afternoon, but poor discipline counted against the hosts as they conceded a penalty that gave the Sharks a one-point lead.
It was end-to-end action in the closing stages as Papier, Jacobs and Wessels scored for the Bulls to secure the match, with Phepsi Buthelezi getting a consolation try for the Sharks just before the hooter.
Bulls 40
Tries: Marcel Coetzee, Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs, Jan-Hendrik Wessels
Conversions: Chris Smith (4)
Penalties: Chris Smith (4)
Sharks 27
Tries: Marnus Potgieter, Aphelele Fassi, Phepsi Buthelezi
Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (3)
Penalties: Boeta Chamberlain (2).
