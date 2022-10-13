×

Sport / Rugby

Sharks welcome back Bok stars for URC duty

Eben Etzebeth to debut for his new team against Glasgow Warriors in Durban

13 October 2022 - 16:48 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks lock Eben Etzebeth during training at Kings Park. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Sharks lock Eben Etzebeth during training at Kings Park. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

The Sharks’ Springboks are determined to lift the Durban-based franchise higher in the United Rugby Championship (URC) standings before they return to national team duty.

The Sharks began their URC season without their national team stars as they were involved in the Rugby Championship and in November they will once again report to the Boks camp for the end-of-the-year tour.

The Sharks played three matches without their Springboks on the URC European tour where they won two and lost one, leaving the Durban side in eighth position on the table with 10 points. They beat Zebre and the Dragons before losing 54-34 to Leinster last weekend.

The Sharks were unconvincing in their three opening matches with some areas needing serious attention. 

They play their first home game of the season when they entertain Glasgow Warriors of Scotland at Kings Park on Saturday (4.05pm).

Coach Sean Everitt will welcome back Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth, who is set to debut for the Durbanites.

“The last time I played URC was in the quarterfinals, so I’m super excited to get on the park this weekend for the Sharks,” Hendrikse said. “Basically for me it’s just about enjoying myself and enjoying every moment this weekend.”

Hendrikse, who has had excellent performances and started a few games for the Boks at scrumhalf, said they are hoping to improve their defence and be ruthless on attack in the opponents’ 22.

“This week, the main focus will be on our defence. We need to get our space and alignment right. We need to get our first-time tackle right,” he said.

“We are coming back. We just want to play how the Sharks play, have that Sharks’ DNA, which is how they have been playing over the years. We just want to come back and have a big influence on the team, and also fit into the team as smoothly as possible.”

The young scrumhalf said Etzebeth is raring to go in Durban. “Eben is super calm, he looks excited and happy that he can play for the Sharks this weekend.”

The Warriors head to Durban on the back of an encouraging 35-21 victory over the Bulls in Scotland last weekend.

