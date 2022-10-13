×

National / Health

MRC warns of rising Covid-19 detected in waste water in Nelson Mandela Bay

Medical Research Council scientists says previous concentrations at this level coincided with fourth and fifth waves of Covid-19

13 October 2022 - 16:35 Tamar Kahn

The Medical Research Council (MRC) has warned of a sustained increase in Covid-19 detected in wastewater samples from Nelson Mandela Bay, and urged vulnerable members of public to use masks in crowded indoor spaces and ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations.

The MRC routinely monitors more than 80 wastewater treatment sites in six province, as rising concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA provide an early warning sign of increasing cases in communities that rely on the sewage networks linked to these sites...

