Stormers coach John Dobson heaped lavish praise on inside centre Damian Willemse after his team’s tense and dramatic last-gasp United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal win over Ulster in Cape Town on Saturday

They will meet the Bulls in Saturday’s final at Cape Town Stadium after beating Ulster 17-15.

The Stormers left it late‚ scoring the winning try through Warrick Gelant well after the siren had sounded with the visitors leading 15-10. The Gelant try enabled Manie Libbok to line up the conversion and the flyhalf‚ probably the second-worst performer on the day after referee Mike Adamson‚ converted just inside the right hand upright.

It sent the 30‚000-plus crowd‚ who had been beseeching their team in the final quarter‚ into rapture.

With the Stormers a man down after replacement lock Adre Smith was sent off for having his fingers in or near the eyes of opposing lock Iain Henderson‚ the crowd found their voice and egged their team on in the pulsating closing minutes.

The men most likely to step around defenders — Willemse‚ Gelant and flank Hacjivah Dayimani — became more influential as the hosts made inroads into the Ulster defence.

Willemse‚ playing with an elbow injury and who was a doubtful starter for the semifinal‚ showed why he is so central to the Stormers’ cause.