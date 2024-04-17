Bok captain Kolisi named on list of 100 most influential people

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shows off the Rugby World Cup trophy. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Time magazine has named Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in its list of the 100 mostinfluential people in the world.
Kolisi, who now plays for Racing 92 in France and led the Boks to World Cup glory for the second time in succession in 2023, is one of the most recognisable sports personalities in the world.
Kolisi’s entry in the magazine’s Time100 list was written by SA comedian and former host of the Daily Show in the US, Trevor Noah.
“You can’t really separate SA’s history from rugby. Nelson Mandela once offered rugby as an olive branch between opposing sides of the country, so there’s an immense amount of pride when it comes to the sport. It’s like the connective tissue of the nation,” Noah wrote.
“Siya Kolisi, as the captain of the national rugby team, is right at the centre. He’s been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any.
“Through political strife, an energy crisis and the effects of Covid-19, Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories — the country’s victories — have meant so much.
“Through his wisdom and humility, Siya has taught us what a powerful captain should be: someone who serves and inspires those he leads. And for him to lead a team in a historically white sport, to be loved and adored by fans of all races, is an immense achievement.
“Siya is an incessant warrior on the field, but he’s also a doting dad, a loving husband and a great friend. He’s given so much to a nation of 62-million people. I hope he’s been savouring every moment of his success.”
In October 2023, Kolisi became just the second player to lead a successful defence of the World Cup title, after captaining the Springboks to the 2019 title, following former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw. In both years, the 32-year-old had to overcome serious knee injuries that threatened his participation in the tournament.
Kolisi, the first black Springbok captain, has become a national icon, carving out a career despite facing the challenges of poverty early on in his life.
Other South Africans named on previous Time100 lists include runner Caster Semenya in 2019, Noah in 2018 and Aids researcher Glenda Grey in 2017.
