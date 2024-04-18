Sport / Soccer

No regrets for Man City boss after shoot-out loss to Real Madrid

18 April 2024 - 16:17
by Lori Ewing
Manchester City players after their penalty shootout loss in the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg against Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. Picture: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters
Manchester — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was gracious in defeat after their dreams of a historic second successive treble were dashed by a stubborn Real Madrid on Wednesday in a Champions League quarterfinal game the English club had thoroughly dominated.

Fourteen-times champions Madrid held on to dispatch the holders 4-3 in a shoot-out at Etihad Stadium to secure their semifinal berth against Bayern Munich, sweet revenge after City ousted the Spaniards in 2023’s semis on their way to winning their first title.

“Congratulations to Real Madrid, they defend so deep, with incredible solidarity,” Guardiola said. “We did everything. I have no regrets about what we’ve done. Defensively, offensively, we played exceptionally in all departments, in everything, and unfortunately, we couldn’t win, so that’s what it is.”

After capturing their first treble — Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles — last season, they appeared on track to become the first team in history to claim the three titles in back-to-back years. But despite dominating Madrid, firing 33 shots to Madrid’s eight and taking 18 corners to just one for the visitors, Guardiola’s men could not finish them off.

Kevin De Bruyne scored in the 76th minute to cancel out Rodrygo’s 12th-minute goal, but both the Belgian and City’s goalscoring machine Erling Haaland squandered several scoring chances as the tie finished 1-1 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate.

Victory looked in City’s hands when Luka Modric failed to convert Madrid’s opening spot kick. But momentum swung when Bernardo Silva shot straight into keeper Andriy Lunin’s hands, leaving Madrid’s Nacho and Antonio Ruediger to seal the win.

“Pep Guardiola is a gentleman, always has been,” Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said. “He congratulated us, wished us good luck and that’s what a real gent does.”

Despite the heartbreaking ending, City fans serenaded the team off the Etihad pitch.

Reuters

Winning Champions League ‘for Paris’ a matter of pride for Mbappe

PSG’s star scores twice to help guide his side to a 4-1 comeback win at Barcelona and into the semifinals with a 6-4 aggregate victory
Sport
23 hours ago

Bayern have to be at top level to beat Arsenal, says Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager hopes that playing at home will give his team a boost
Sport
1 day ago

Too soon to dream about double treble, says Guardiola

City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday
Sport
1 day ago
