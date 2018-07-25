Warning: Kurtley Beale can spark the Waratahs

If the Waratahs are going to beat the Lions in Saturday’s Super Rugby semifinal in Johannesburg, then experienced Wallaby back Kurtley Beale will have to continue his inspirational form.

"KB’s definitely that man for us, he’s our spark," said teammate Nick Phipps as the Waratahs prepared for the match at Ellis Park.

Both are among the Waratahs players who remain from their 2014 success, the last time an Australian team won the competition.

"He has grown this year, he wants to be in that leadership role, driving the way we play as much as possible," added the scrumhalf of the 29-year-old Beale, who returned to the Waratahs in 2018 after a brief stint at Wasps in England.

"When we want to know how the squad’s going we ask him because he gets that feel, he feels the squad and how things are going and he’s obviously playing some great footy."

The Waratahs might have had to dash across from Sydney to Johannesburg after coming from behind at the weekend to beat the Highlanders in the quarterfinal but are not expecting any fatigue from the journey.

"Every single person in the squad’s travelled before and we’re all complete professionals," Phipps said.

"At the Tahs over the past five years, we’ve changed the way that we like to play and we like to play quick, unrelenting footy.

"I don’t think we’ll come to the semifinal and change the way we play now.

"As someone who’s been trying to drive the culture of the squad like that with a few other blokes, seeing that coming to fruition at the most important part of the season makes me really proud.

"Now, it’s important that we keep bringing those little tough moments, those competing for every contest across the field all day on Saturday," added Phipps.

However, home advantage plays a significant role in the latter stages of play-offs, Lions coach Swys de Bruin said.

"It’s huge to play at home. Your chance of winning increases significantly," De Bruin said as the Lions look to reach the final for the third year in a row.

They will also be hoping the Hurricanes overcome the Crusaders in Saturday’s other semifinal in New Zealand.

The Crusaders will have home ground advantage if they reach the final. However, if the Hurricanes triumph then the decider will be at Ellis Park.

"Maybe I should send Boydie [Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd] a message of encouragement to go and beat the Crusaders in Christchurch. The two of us worked together at the Sharks academy and I know him well."

De Bruin praised his team’s progress to the final four.

"We played a great deal of our season without our spine."

Lions captain Warren Whiteley, hooker Malcolm Marx, flanker Jaco Kriel, scrumhalf Ross Cronjé and wings Ruan Combrinck and Courtnall Skosan were all sidelined during the 2018 campaign.

"Without these dependable players you can understand why things did not always go to plan. But those who came in did a lot more than was expected of them and [it] showed the depth in our union that we are still able to win the South African conference and find ourselves again in the semifinals."

