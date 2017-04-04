Ackermann to build in England

Lions coach Johan Ackermann will change one version of white-and-red for another to take up the position of head coach at English club Gloucester later in 2017.

Lions director of rugby Rudolf Straeuli confirmed on Monday Ackermann would leave the union at the end of the current Super Rugby campaign‚ ending weeks of speculation linking the former Bok lock to the Gloucester job.

Ackermann has been a great success at the Lions. His experience in rebuilding a team is one of the factors that appealed to the Gloucester hierarchy when they approached him with a three-year offer.