Lions coach Johan Ackermann will change one version of white-and-red for another to take up the position of head coach at English club Gloucester later in 2017.
Lions director of rugby Rudolf Straeuli confirmed on Monday Ackermann would leave the union at the end of the current Super Rugby campaign‚ ending weeks of speculation linking the former Bok lock to the Gloucester job.
Ackermann has been a great success at the Lions. His experience in rebuilding a team is one of the factors that appealed to the Gloucester hierarchy when they approached him with a three-year offer.
The Lions were relegated from Super Rugby in 2012‚ but Ackermann built a team out of rising stars and journeymen that won the 2015 Currie Cup and went all the way to the 2016 Super Rugby final.
They are top of the SA Super Rugby conference on 23 points.
"It was a hard decision … and it took a long time to come to it‚" Ackermann said.
"I hope that the move will enhance me as a coach‚ which is the main reason I’m moving. It was a rugby decision to get better as a coach‚ experience a new environment and competitions.
"Hopefully I will be able to put that experience back into SA in the future."
The news also reached Springbok coach Allister Coetzee‚ overseeing a Bok training camp in Stellenbosch.
"Johan has done well by taking the Lions to where they are today‚" Coetzee said.
"It must have been a tough decision for him and it is a big loss to the Lions and South African rugby.
"He has matured as a coach through tough times and to lose him is not ideal but I wish him all the best."
Gloucester‚ who are languishing in the bottom half of the English Premiership‚ were ecstatic to snare their main coaching target.
"We’re all delighted that Johan has agreed to become the next head coach of Gloucester Rugby‚" said Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys.
"He is one of the top coaching talents in world rugby‚ and it’s a significant coup for the club to recruit someone of his calibre.
"When we first spoke to Johan‚ we were struck by the enthusiasm and energy he displayed to take up the challenge at Gloucester, but once we had met him‚ we knew he was the person we wanted to take the club forward.
"We were particularly impressed by his proven ability to take a team that has under-performed and turn them into championship contenders.
"Their [the Lions’] year-on-year progression has been impressive and they are continuing that upward trend this season," he said.
"The way that the Lions play in Super Rugby under his leadership has attracted many admirers around the world‚ as they have managed to create a winning brand but are also capable of playing an attractive style of rugby."
Straeuli said: "Johan will stay until the end of the current Super Rugby campaign and we are focused on that.
"We will consult all stakeholders before making a decision on a replacement," Straeuli added.
