Alcaraz targets Indian Wells title defence

Spaniard has recovered from ankle injury while Rafael Nadal withdraws from the tournament

07 March 2024 - 14:59
by Rory Carroll
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal attend The Netflix Slam, a live Netflix Sports event at the MGM Resorts Michelob Ultra Arena on March 3 2024 in Las Vegas. Picture: CANDICE WARD/GETTY IMAGES FOR NETFLIX
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal attend The Netflix Slam, a live Netflix Sports event at the MGM Resorts Michelob Ultra Arena on March 3 2024 in Las Vegas. Picture: CANDICE WARD/GETTY IMAGES FOR NETFLIX

Indian Wells — Carlos Alcaraz said the ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from February’s Rio Open was feeling better and the only thing on his mind was defending his Indian Wells title.

The Spaniard, who trounced Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 final in the California desert, had to retire after two games of his match in Rio de Janeiro after twisting his right ankle.

It was the latest setback for the world No 2, who has not won a title since beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last July.

The 20-year-old lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January and was beaten in straight sets by Nicolas Jarry in the semis of the Argentina Open in February.

He rallied to defeat Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on Sunday and while he said he has been feeling good during his practices he knew there would be a question mark about his injury.

“Probably some of the people are thinking about my ankle, let’s see if I’m going to say 100% or not, but I’m feeling better,” he told reporters.

“So let’s see how the tournament is going to go but I’m here to defend, I’m not thinking of anything else.”

After a ceremony where a mural commemorating his title last year was unveiled on the grounds, the two-time Grand Slam champion said he was still adjusting to fame.

“A lot of days you wake up not in a good mood and you want to hide or not be recognised by people,” he said.

“But I’m a natural guy and I try to take it as natural as I can. The people know me, recognise me, and I think that’s good.”

The tournament’s second seed will kick off his title defence on Friday against Matteo Arnaldi.

Meanwhile, Nadal withdrew from Indian Wells on Wednesday on the eve of his first-round match, saying he is not “ready to play at the highest level”.

The Spaniard, 37, returned to competition in Brisbane in January after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury but had to miss the Australian Open with another muscle tear.

“It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement.

“Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells.

“That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready. I have been working hard and practising and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.

“It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success.”

Nadal was replaced by lucky loser Sumit Nagal.

Reuters

Nadal relieved he won’t face Alcaraz often after exhibition defeat

The former World No 1 says the future of Spanish tennis is in good hands with the 20-year-old
Sport
3 days ago

De Minaur fends off Ruud’s charge on his Mexican Open crown

Australian then jets off to San Diego to spur on his girlfriend Katie Boulter
Sport
4 days ago

ATP signs multiyear strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s PIF

The kingdom has invested heavily in various sports in the past few years
Sport
1 week ago
