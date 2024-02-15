Rafa Nadal aims to play at French Open and Olympics

Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks to the media in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Gdansk — Rafa Nadal hopes to compete at the 2024 French Open and the Olympics, the former world No 1 says.
The 37-year-old Spaniard has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record 14 French Open crowns.
“I don’t know which events I have left to play, but between you and me, it’s not going to be many,” Nadal said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.
“Roland Garros will be one of my goals”, he said when asked whether he would play in his favourite Grand Slam tournament in May. “I’d like to play at the Olympics as well. It’s not something I can confirm right now, but I hope I will, I think I will.”
Nadal, sidelined by injury for most of 2023, pulled out of next week’s Qatar Open on Wednesday, postponing his return to competitive tennis as he has not recovered from a torn muscle he suffered in Brisbane last month.
He also spoke about his ties with Saudi Arabia after being appointed ambassador of the country’s Tennis Federation last month. “They pay me, yes. Do I need the money? Not at all, it will not change my life. I have not signed a super contract, like other fellow athletes who are there and I totally respect them,” he said.
Nadal reached an agreement with the Middle East country for a long-term commitment to help grow the sport and inspire a new generation of tennis players and he plans to create a Rafa Nadal Academy in the country.
“My commitment is to promote tennis and try to achieve my goals. I don’t think Arabia needs me to wash its image. It is not my objective. People tend to give their opinions without asking questions,” Nadal said. “It goes without saying that when I accepted, I knew what would happen. I think my team made a mistake in communication and that I should have come out to explain it,” he said.
Saudi Arabia has invested billions in global sport, including football, cycling, motor racing and golf, drawing criticism from people who call it an attempt to distract attention from the country’s human rights violations.
• Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner knows his rivals will be eager to get a victory over the ATP Tour’s newest Grand Slam winner but the Italian showed in his opening round win at the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday that he welcomes the challenge.
In his first match since coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev and win his first Major last month, Sinner cruised to a 6-3 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschulp, who he also beat in the first round at Melbourne Park.
“I’ve been working a lot in Monaco but I wanted to come here and feel the court,” the world No 4 told reporters. “I’m happy to get my first win here over a really great player. It’s a little different [playing as a Grand Slam champion] and you have to be prepared for your opponents to know you better and know your weaknesses more, so you have to be prepared to work hard and be ready.”
Sinner can climb to a career-high ranking of No 3 if he wins his 12th career title at Rotterdam, but the 2023 runner-up faces a tricky test against French veteran Gael Monfils in the second round.
