Mother City an inspiration as Harding takes on Cape Town Open

Justin Harding plays a shot from the fairway during the SDC Open at Zebula Golf Estate & Spa on February 2 2024 in Limpopo. Picture: JOHAN RYNNERS/GETTY IMAGES
Justin Harding will continue his comeback to professional golf in this week’s Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open at the Royal Cape Golf Club, which is the perfect venue for a man seeking the inspiration to return to the form of his 11 victories worldwide.
The City of Cape Town is the ideal backdrop for the 12th edition of this Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour co-sanctioned tournament, bringing together an international field in an internationally recognised city.
Cape Town was recently ranked second in the world behind New York as the most desirable city to visit. The Mother City also saw a record number of 317,000 overseas visitors in December and 2.9-million visitors during 2023, with a number of the city’s major attractions also receiving a record number of tourists, including Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and Chapman’s Peak Drive.
Table Mountain still stands out as one of the most visited attractions, and it’s against the backdrop of this iconic natural wonder that this week’s Cape Town Open will play itself out from Thursday to Sunday, with Harding in particular taking another step on his comeback journey in the province where he grew up and honed his game.
Harding made his return to competitive golf on the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour last week after a long struggle with injury.
“It’s been an interesting journey. I developed a limp in September 2022 and the tour doctor sent me for a scan which revealed a stress fracture in my hip. Specialists suggested a 16-week recovery timetable. I had a full card on the DP World Tour and thought I would gradually work my way back, but then I got assessed again last year by the same doctor and the results weren’t good.
“Another scan revealed a double fracture and that it was a repetitive strain issue,” he said. “Before my comeback last week it was over 300 days since my last competitive round. The hardest part in coming back is the knowledge of what you did in the past and what you know. I can’t do that anymore because of my body.”
Harding finished second in the 2016 edition of this tournament. That and being back in the province where it all began could prove a powerful motivator for him this week.
“I’ve done a lot of good work physically and it’s now about taking that onto the course and in tournaments. Ideally I’d like to be as close to 100% physically and mentally by the time my first full DP World Tour event comes along. If that happens halfway through the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open then that would be great.”
Mother City an inspiration as Harding takes on Cape Town Open
Harding returns to competitive golf on the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour
Justin Harding will continue his comeback to professional golf in this week’s Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open at the Royal Cape Golf Club, which is the perfect venue for a man seeking the inspiration to return to the form of his 11 victories worldwide.
The City of Cape Town is the ideal backdrop for the 12th edition of this Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour co-sanctioned tournament, bringing together an international field in an internationally recognised city.
Cape Town was recently ranked second in the world behind New York as the most desirable city to visit. The Mother City also saw a record number of 317,000 overseas visitors in December and 2.9-million visitors during 2023, with a number of the city’s major attractions also receiving a record number of tourists, including Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and Chapman’s Peak Drive.
Table Mountain still stands out as one of the most visited attractions, and it’s against the backdrop of this iconic natural wonder that this week’s Cape Town Open will play itself out from Thursday to Sunday, with Harding in particular taking another step on his comeback journey in the province where he grew up and honed his game.
Harding made his return to competitive golf on the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour last week after a long struggle with injury.
“It’s been an interesting journey. I developed a limp in September 2022 and the tour doctor sent me for a scan which revealed a stress fracture in my hip. Specialists suggested a 16-week recovery timetable. I had a full card on the DP World Tour and thought I would gradually work my way back, but then I got assessed again last year by the same doctor and the results weren’t good.
“Another scan revealed a double fracture and that it was a repetitive strain issue,” he said. “Before my comeback last week it was over 300 days since my last competitive round. The hardest part in coming back is the knowledge of what you did in the past and what you know. I can’t do that anymore because of my body.”
Harding finished second in the 2016 edition of this tournament. That and being back in the province where it all began could prove a powerful motivator for him this week.
“I’ve done a lot of good work physically and it’s now about taking that onto the course and in tournaments. Ideally I’d like to be as close to 100% physically and mentally by the time my first full DP World Tour event comes along. If that happens halfway through the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open then that would be great.”
LIV’s Jon Rahm appreciates unexpected support from Rory McIlroy
McIlroy softens stance on LIV players returning to PGA Tour
Golfers with a disability to compete in new Sunshine Tour event
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Joaquin Niemann wins Mayakoba playoff, Rahm gets team win
South African Dylan Frittelli fights back to win in Bahrain
Welshman Rhys Enoch rises to the top in SDC Open
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.