Golfers with a disability to compete in new Sunshine Tour event

SA’s leading golfers with a disability have been given an opportunity to compete in the Sunshine Tour’s 2024/25 season opening tournament, the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions, alongside a quality field of champions from all quarters of SA golf.
Six golfers from the SA Disabled Golf Association (Sadga) have been selected to join one of the most diverse and inclusive fields in SA professional golf when the new Waterfall City Tournament of Champions is played at the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club’s East Championship Course over 72 holes from May 2-5 with a first prize of R1m and with live coverage on SuperSport.
The Sadga golfers who have been selected to compete within the main tournament over 36 holes of medal play are David Watts, Daniel Slabbert, Iglin Grobbelaar, Robin Singh, Charles Williams and Kelvin van Baalen.
Sadga nonexecutive director Pieter Verwey praised the vision of the Sunshine Tour as well as tournament sponsors for creating an opportunity to showcase the considerable talent within the ranks of golf for the disabled.
“The vision of the Sunshine Tour to include golf for the disabled in a major Sunshine Tour event is incredibly innovative and will certainly help raise the profile of golf for the disabled in SA.
“We are blessed with a wealth of fantastic talent within our association and know that the invited participants will rise to the challenge of the occasion.”
Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “The Waterfall City Tournament of Champions aims to celebrate the best of SA golf and we’re delighted to include the country’s golfers with a disability in this unique tournament.”
