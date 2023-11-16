Woodruff showing she has the talent to continue family dynasty

The young lady wouldn’t look out of place on a model ramp in Paris or Milan. Instead, Lucinda Woodruff has opted to follow in the footsteps of her famous father and grandfather and train racehorses — she’s making a good fist of it as well.
Her father is five-times champion trainer, Geoff Woodruff, and her grandfather, Terrance Millard, is one of the legends of SA racing.
Woodruff, 29, is a talented show jumper — she was competing in top events while still at Treverton College — so she has been around horses all her life.
On her training career, she said: “I always try to go above and beyond, giving each horse my individual and undivided attention. We are a relatively small yard which allows me the time to give each individual the time and attention they need.”
That attention has resulted in Woodruff’s four-year-old filly, My Flower Fate, winning two of her five starts and she’s second favourite to add to that tally in Saturday’s R135,000 Stayers Stakes at Durbanville.
Jockey Corné Orffer has struck up a good partnership with My Flower Fate and is chasing his third win on Lammerskraal Stud-bred daughter of Master Of My Fate.
Orffer will be aware he faces a number of tough rivals including the 7-2 ante post favourite, Love Is A Rose, who is also a daughter of Master Of My Fate. Greg Ennion has done well with this R70,000 buy as she has earned more than R380,000.
Richard Fourie won on Love Is A Rose in 2022 so it’s a plus factor that this season’s leading rider will be in the saddle.
Brett Crawford will saddle two fancied runners in the Betway Summer Cup in Winchester Mansion and Billy Bowlegs, and he’s represented in Saturday’s 1,800m contest by his three-time winner, Lady Silvano.
Crawford sends a huge team of 15 horses to the country track and both Miss Greenlight (fourth race) and Pomodoro’s Jet (seventh) have sound each-way chances. The latter has drawn in pole position and should go well in the hands of Craig Zackey.
The stable run King Of Spin in the opening event and the son of Canford Cliffs will be out to put a disappointing last run behind him. He will not find it easy beating Peter Muscutt’s R700,000 buy, Plaza Accord, who attracted strong support when finishing second on his debut in June.
Justin Snaith trucks 17 members of his powerful stable to Durbanville and Gimmethatpearl — impressive winner of a maiden here in September will bid to maintain her 100% record when facing eight rivals in the first leg of the jackpot.
Turffontein hosts a rare meeting on Friday night and the best bet at the city track is Mike de Kock’s well-bred filly, Bonete, who can notch a third career win by taking the third race.
• Sadly, after 38 years of loyal service to this newspaper, this is my last column as I have been retrenched.
Woodruff showing she has the talent to continue family dynasty
At age 29 Lucinda Woodruff is a talented show jumper
The young lady wouldn’t look out of place on a model ramp in Paris or Milan. Instead, Lucinda Woodruff has opted to follow in the footsteps of her famous father and grandfather and train racehorses — she’s making a good fist of it as well.
Her father is five-times champion trainer, Geoff Woodruff, and her grandfather, Terrance Millard, is one of the legends of SA racing.
Woodruff, 29, is a talented show jumper — she was competing in top events while still at Treverton College — so she has been around horses all her life.
On her training career, she said: “I always try to go above and beyond, giving each horse my individual and undivided attention. We are a relatively small yard which allows me the time to give each individual the time and attention they need.”
That attention has resulted in Woodruff’s four-year-old filly, My Flower Fate, winning two of her five starts and she’s second favourite to add to that tally in Saturday’s R135,000 Stayers Stakes at Durbanville.
Jockey Corné Orffer has struck up a good partnership with My Flower Fate and is chasing his third win on Lammerskraal Stud-bred daughter of Master Of My Fate.
Orffer will be aware he faces a number of tough rivals including the 7-2 ante post favourite, Love Is A Rose, who is also a daughter of Master Of My Fate. Greg Ennion has done well with this R70,000 buy as she has earned more than R380,000.
Richard Fourie won on Love Is A Rose in 2022 so it’s a plus factor that this season’s leading rider will be in the saddle.
Brett Crawford will saddle two fancied runners in the Betway Summer Cup in Winchester Mansion and Billy Bowlegs, and he’s represented in Saturday’s 1,800m contest by his three-time winner, Lady Silvano.
Crawford sends a huge team of 15 horses to the country track and both Miss Greenlight (fourth race) and Pomodoro’s Jet (seventh) have sound each-way chances. The latter has drawn in pole position and should go well in the hands of Craig Zackey.
The stable run King Of Spin in the opening event and the son of Canford Cliffs will be out to put a disappointing last run behind him. He will not find it easy beating Peter Muscutt’s R700,000 buy, Plaza Accord, who attracted strong support when finishing second on his debut in June.
Justin Snaith trucks 17 members of his powerful stable to Durbanville and Gimmethatpearl — impressive winner of a maiden here in September will bid to maintain her 100% record when facing eight rivals in the first leg of the jackpot.
Turffontein hosts a rare meeting on Friday night and the best bet at the city track is Mike de Kock’s well-bred filly, Bonete, who can notch a third career win by taking the third race.
• Sadly, after 38 years of loyal service to this newspaper, this is my last column as I have been retrenched.
Tarry’s female stars bite the dust as bookies celebrate
Ladies hoping Cape Fillies don’t give Mrs Geriatrix a fright
Gauteng trainers support birthday boy Fourie in title bid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Fourie booking will shake up Summer Cup market
Three sports in the spotlight as tumultuous year comes to an end
Racing fans get their own Black Friday deal for Summer Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.