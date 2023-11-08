Sport / Other Sport

Gauteng trainers support birthday boy Fourie in title bid

Six have provided the jockey with mounts at Thursday’s meeting at Turffontein

08 November 2023 - 14:52
by DAVID MOLLETT
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH

In the month in which jockey Richard Fourie celebrates his 38th birthday, one present he has received this week is support from Gauteng trainers in his bid to win the championship for the first time. Six trainers have provided him with mounts at Thursday’s meeting at Turffontein.

While Fourie would be delighted to win the title, there is also the added lure of a R1m bonus for the top jockey.

Formerly attached to the Justin Snaith stable but now riding as a freelancer, Fourie knows he must stay out of trouble with the stipendiary stewards countrywide regarding whip abuse.

In August last year, he received a 10-day ban and R35,000 fine for excessive use of the whip on Jet Dark in the Champions Cup.

Last weekend, the Gauteng stipes dished out a 14-day ban and R24,000 fine to jockey Jason Gates for offences in two races at Turffontein.

Authorities worldwide are stamping down on whip abuse. Ryan Moore was fined for his riding of Auguste Rodin in last weekend’s Breeders Cup at Santa Anita, US.

Weather permitting, Fourie will start the Turffontein meeting riding Trip To States for trainer Chris Jonker. The four-year-old rates an each-way chance, but is likely to find Mary’s Greenlight and The Octagon tough rivals.

A R450,000 daughter of Gimmethegreenlight bred at Ascot Stud, Mary’s Greenlight was rolled over in a Work Riders event last month, but was bumped in that race and could go one better this time.

Alec Laird will be pleased with the debut effort of his R375,000 buy, The Octagon, with the colt likely to go well from his pole position draw.

Start favourite

Muzi Yeni, Fourie’s main rival in the jockeys championship, will probably be miffed he has lost the ride on Alesia’s Love to Fourie in the second race. He has been in the saddle in each of the filly’s five starts.

Alesia’s Love is certain to start favourite and may have most to fear from Brett Crawford’s runner, Lady Crusade, who has been placed in both her two outings.

Sean Tarry likes to use Fourie when he can and his three runners, Willow’s Wish, October Fair and Midnight Crystal, are in with a shout in their respective races. The first-named will have benefited from his seasonal bow behind Silent War.

October Fair is hard to fancy after finishing last of five behind Champagne Cocktail last month, but it is interesting that the Silvano filly drops to the shorter trip of 1,450m.

It will be a surprise if Midnight Crystal beats Gimme A Nother in the ninth race as Mike de Kock’s well-bred filly rates a banker bet in the Pick Six after her impressive debut win. Her chance will be enhanced if Alesia’s Love wins earlier in the afternoon as that is the horse she beat on her first appearance.

Gavin Lerena is riding at the top of his game and two of his jackpot mounts, Millahue and Cliff Hanger, both rate strong runners from Johan Janse van Vuuren’s stable.

Millahue, a four-time winner, is the model of consistency and should run well as he is 3kg better off with Fabian Habib’s runner, Twin Turbo.

Cliff Hanger has won three of his five starts and could have most to fear from Fourie’s mount, Ziyasha, in the sixth race over 1,000m.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (13) Mary’s Greenlight (12) The Octagon (1) Trip To States (3) Horsefly

2nd Race: (5) Alesia’s Love (4) Lady Crusade (14) More Than All (6) Boom Boom

3rd Race: (7) Azaleas For All (1) Exhale (2) Harold The Duke (3) All Rise

4th Race: (7) Explosive Bond (4) Burmese Tiara (1) Namaqua Blossom (2) Ideal Future

5th Race: (7) Millahue (2) Willow’s Wish (6) Home Of The Brave (9) Total Surrender

6th Race: (2) Cliff Hanger (9) Ziyasha (1) Rulership (7) Mythical Dream

7th Race: (2) Cape Lights (6) Key Element (5) Kwazzi’s Lady (10) Runway Bomb

8th Race: (7) Player (10) Little Prince (8) Mondial (4) Willow’s Express

9th Race: (5) Gimme A Nother (7) Three Strands (6) Rose Tinted (1) Perilla

Moore jets into Melbourne chasing another big win

The jockey stands a good chance of bagging a second major race in four days
Sport
2 days ago

Atticus Finch’s Summer Cup price slashed after impressive win

An avalanche of support saw Alec Laird’s four-year-old sent off the even money favourite
Sport
3 days ago

Habib will try one better on Atticus Finch

Jockey Calvin Habib will aim to continue his good association with Atticus Finch when he saddles the favourite in Saturday’s Victory Moon Stakes.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Stokes keeps England’s Champions Trophy ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Downs out to get first AFL title, not revenge, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Fleetwood relishing chance to land hat-trick at ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Conrad to hold talks with SA20 officials about ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Mbonambi says Curry incident was lost in ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Jockey Zahra wins Melbourne Cup again as Mullins’ runners fail to fire

Sport / Other Sport

Moore jets into Melbourne chasing another big win

Sport / Other Sport

Equinox is the ‘best horse in the world’, says French jockey

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.