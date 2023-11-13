In a month in which consumers are being bombarded with Black Friday deals, racing fans can also benefit, from SAA’s 10%-15% discount for passengers headed for the Betway Summer Cup on November 25 from Cape Town, Durban and other centres.
Racing fans get their own Black Friday deal for Summer Cup
SAA to celebrate partnerships with 4Racing and Betway by offering a discount on flights
In a month in which consumers are being bombarded with Black Friday deals, racing fans can also benefit, from SAA’s 10%-15% discount for passengers headed for the Betway Summer Cup on November 25 from Cape Town, Durban and other centres.
The discount was announced by Faith Sikakane, SAA business and development marketing manager at the media launch for the R5m race. “We are eager to partner with 4Racing and Betway for the 2023 Betway Summer Cup and to celebrate this partnership we are offering a significant discount to passengers flying in,” she said.
4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe has her team going flat out to promote the province’s biggest race of the year. “This year will be truly sensational as Betway joins us as sponsors for the second year running of the richest race on the highveld. Racegoers should expect lots of rivalry from the top jockeys and best thoroughbreds in the country and plenty of glitz and glamour on course.
“I absolutely cannot wait to see how people will interpret the Summer Reign theme through their outfits for the day,” Sithebe said.
Owners, trainers and jockeys are eagerly awaiting the draw for the 2,000m race at a function in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Winchester Mansion and Puerto Manzano — both on offer at 5-1 — head the market but one of this duo could become the new favourite if drawing a favourable barrier.
The jockey bookings are going to have a big influence on the betting market and it will be interesting to see which horse S’manga Khumalo has elected to ride.
With Kabelo Matsunyane certain to partner Winchester Mansion, trainer Brett Crawford might offer Khumalo the ride on his other entry, Billy Bowlegs. Khumalo was in the saddle when he ran an excellent third (beaten a length and a half) by Atticus Finch in the Victory Moon Stakes.
Another question is whether Sean Tarry will engage Craig Zackey for the 15-2 fourth favourite, Bless My Stars, whom he partnered into a close third behind Puerto Manzano in the Charity Mile.
Zackey is riding at the top of his game and won Saturday’s WC Fillies Championship at Durbanville on Glen Kotzen’s runner, Rascova. He also finished third in the grade 3 Cape Mile on Cosmic Highway.
Bookies report plenty of each-way support for last season’s SA Derby winner, Son Of Raj. The four-year-old hinted he was returning to his best when finishing only two lengths adrift of Atticus Finch in the Victory Moon.
That was the first time Piere Strydom had ridden Weiho Marwing’s stayer, but if the 57-year-old is confirmed for the gelding on Wednesday his price will shorten markedly.
Tarry would probably have liked to engage Gavin Lerena for Litigation as he has ridden the five-year-old in his last three outings. They include the Victory Moon in which the gelding finished fourth. Unfortunately, he will be on Puerto Manzano.
Tarry might possibly turn to promising rider Philasande Mxoli as he has won on Litigation. The youngster will be delighted to have won last Saturday’s Turftalk Syndicate Stakes at Durbanville on four-year-old King Regent.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.