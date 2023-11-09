Ladies hoping Cape Fillies don’t give Mrs Geriatrix a fright

Make no mistake, the ladies got a fright. No it wasn’t a Halloween prank. It was a race at Turffontein on October 7.
The members of the “Magical Lady” syndicated had travelled to the city track expecting a walk in the park for their unbeaten filly, Mrs Geriatrix, in the BSA Cup. Their runner was the 2-10 favourite.
But one can never take anything for granted in racing and what transpired was that Richard Fourie had to throw the kitchen sink at Sean Tarry’s filly to get a photo-finish verdict.
The next chapter of the remarkable Mrs Geriatrix story — she has earned more than R1.2m — will be written in Saturday’s WC Fillies Championship (grade 2) at Durbanville.
This time the bookies are being more generous, offering the daughter of Vercingetorix at 9-10 and they may have got their sums right in pricing another of that sire’s progeny, Double Grand Slam, as the second favourite at 9-2.
A R1m buy from Varsfontein Stud, Double Grand Slam has improved with each run and looks ready to run a big race from a favourable draw. The filly’s dam, Princess Peach, won two races, including the grade 3 Debutante Stakes.
Third favourite in the market is Candice Bass-Robinson’s filly, Winter Cloud, who has won four of her six starts. The daughter of What A Winter finished two lengths behind Mrs Geriatrix in the Allan Robertson in June and Aldo Domeyer will have to overcome a wide draw.
Just Be Lekker is back among her own sex and her performance will be closely monitored as a good run will be a boost for Cape Ready-To-Run victor Tail Of The Comet.
Full marks to Alan Greeff for raiding with his five-time winner, Luna Halo. She’s proving a bargain buy at R160,000 and it’s worth seeing if she can swim with the big fish.
Perhaps the Magical Lady Syndicate will add another R237,500 to Mrs Geriatrix’s bankroll, but perhaps the boxed exacta with Double Grand Slam could be the best bet.
The supporting feature — the grade 3 Cape Mile — sees another Justin Snaith inmate, Double Superlative, topping the boards following the former Cape Guineas winner’s good effort behind King Regent on the Durbanville track in October. That run will have blown away the cobwebs.
Nevertheless, it might pay to support Ricky Maingard’s runner, Waterberry Lane, as it’s worth remembering the gelding finished only two lengths behind Jet Dark in the Met in January.
Denis Schwarz will be delighted to have got the call to partner the five-year-old who unfortunately is not well drawn in this 13-runner field.
Also with a wide gate — as well as the burden of 63kg — is Trip Of Fortune, but he’s a class act and cannot be easily discounted. Brett Crawford has three runners in the race and the pick of his trio may be his four-year-old, At My Command.
The son of Querari is 3kg better off this time with Cosmic Highway, who should be at his peak in his third run after a rest. A good run from Double Grand Slam would be a plus factor for La Divina who rates a banker bet in the final leg of the Pick Six.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (7) Casino Ace (9) Barnbougle (4) Old Q (6) Diamyo
2nd Race: (1) Princess Virginie (7) Prankster (8) Gimmethelimelight (6) Bright Duchess
3rd Race: (10) Spelling Bee (5) Greenland (16) Cosmic Rhythm (14) Naushon
4th Race: (8) Princess Calla (7) Rio Querari (10) After The Rain (3) Captain Fontane
5th Race: (1) Hunting Trip (5) October Morn (11) The Charleston (2) Oni San
6th Race: (10) Waterberry Lane (8) Double Superlative (13) At My Command (7) Cosmic Highway
7th Race: (5) Mrs Geriatrix (2) Double Grand Slam (9) Winter Cloud (3) Just Be Lekker
8th Race: (11) Moya Wa Laliga (5) Cafe Culture (10) Cheeky Laddie (9) Veldskoen
9th Race: (11) La Divina (4) Flying First (6) Great Cat (8) Palo Queen
Mawj worth supporting at Saturday’s Breeder Cup meeting in California
Equinox is the ‘best horse in the world’, says French jockey
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.