Atticus Finch’s Summer Cup price slashed after impressive win

Atticus Finch had his price slashed from 12-1 to 6-1 for the R5m Betway Summer Cup after his start-to-finish win in Saturday’s grade 3 Victory Moon Stakes at Turffontein.
An avalanche of support saw Alec Laird’s four-year-old sent off the even-money favourite. Calvin Habib — criticised for his ride on Sandringham Summit a week ago — made no mistake this time as the son of Master Of My Fate posted the fifth win of his career.
The Betway Summer Cup — scheduled for November 25 — is now the target of the Varsfontein-bred gelding and connections will be hoping for a favourable draw when the barrier positions are made on November 15.
A feature of Saturday’s race is that several Summer Cup hopefuls ran creditable races notably Electric Gold, Billy Bowlegs, Litigation and East Coast.
Though Electric Gold had obvious claims on form following October’s third behind Atticus Finch, trainer Tony Peter will be pleased with the gelding’s effort and he secured the R80,000 runner-up purse.
Billy Bowlegs — ironically a former stablemate of Atticus Finch — had made no show on his debut for Brett Crawford but now last season’s SA Derby runner-up returned to his best form and finished fourth.
There was no lack of support for Sean Tarry’s runner, Litigation, but Gavin Lerena had to settle for fourth place and the five-year-old might battle to turn the tables on Laird’s charge in the Cup.
Last season’s Derby winner, Son Of Raj, was having his first run since the Durban July so his fifth placing will have delighted both trainer Weiho Marwing and owner-breeder, Steven Chetty.
Muzi Yeni made significant late ground on Oaks winner, None Other, but Lucky Houdalakis’ filly doesn’t feature in Hollywoodbets betting on the Summer Cup. Perhaps the five-time winner will need to be supplemented for the grade 1 race.
It proved a memorable meeting for Habib and Varsfontein Stud with Golden Sickle proving too speedy for her rivals in the National Colour Stakes over 1,000m.
In contrast to the R150,000 paid for Atticus Finch, owner Suzette Viljoen had to go to R700,000 to secure the daughter of Vercingetorix. Her filly beat Alula’s Star by two lengths with Flowerbomb finishing third.
Breeze Over
After several near-misses, Breeze Over finally made it to the number one box after a strong ride from Yeni in the first leg of the jackpot. The Mike and Adam Azzie inmate had run second in five of her last seven appearances.
Tarry introduced a smart newcomer in the opening event with Piere Strydom partnering Garlandsofgreenery to a debut win over the hot favourite, Virgin River.
Yet another winner bred at Varsfontein Stud, Garlandsofgreenery is the first produce of the mare, Imperious Bride, whose dam, Imperious Sue, was Equus Champion Older Female in 1997.
The daughter of Gimmethegreenlight cost her owners R800,000 but they will be more than happy with this first forward step and the three-year-old should pay to follow in the coming months.
