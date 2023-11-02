Sport / Other Sport

Habib will try one better on Atticus Finch

Jockey will endeavour to steer his ride to victory when he saddles the favourite in Saturday’s Victory Moon Stakes at Turffontein

02 November 2023 - 17:51
by DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES

Racing Reporter

Jockey Calvin Habib — twice rejected by the SA Jockey Academy as they felt his frame was too big — will not have enjoyed getting beaten on Sandringham Summit at Turffontein last weekend. He will try to go one better in Saturday’s Victory Moon Stakes at the city track when he rides the favourite, Atticus Finch.

Habib, 26, decided to relocate to Singapore in February, but did not stay in that city long and was back in SA in May.

Habib is sixth in the national jockeys log with 28 winners, and he knows Atticus Finch well, having won two races on trainer Alec Laird’s talented four-year-old runner.

In fact, the son of Master Of My Fate — bred by Varsfontein, who also bred Sandringham Summit — is bidding for a four-timer and has proved a bargain buy at R150,000.

Last Saturday, Habib was beaten in the Graham Beck Stakes by Kabelo Matsunyane on Main Defender and it is possible we could have an action replay in the grade 3 race. Matsunyane rides Crimson King, who won the 2,200m Consolation race on Durban July day.

The major worry about Brett Crawford’s runner is his wide draw, but Matsunyane overcame a bad barrier to win on the son of Dynasty at Greyville.

Tony Peter will be on top of the world following Main Defender’s win and his Victory Moon runner, Electric Gold, is far better drawn than Atticus Finch. The four-year-old, owned by Suzette Viljoen, has two lengths to find with Alec Laird’s runner compared to their meeting last month.

Sean Tarry’s five-year-old, Litigation, comes into the picture from his favourable draw, and it is a big plus that he will be ridden by Gavin Lerena, who booted home four winners a week ago. The stable is also represented by eight-time winner Nebraas, but this 1,800m trip is likely to be too short.

Son Of Raj — last season’s SA Derby winner — makes his seasonal bow and has been priced up as a 14-1 chance in early betting. The son of Duke Of Marmalade will be partnered for the first time by veteran rider Piere Strydom.

Lucky Houdalakis and owner David Shaw had a day to remember last Saturday and the stable’s SA Oaks heroine, None Other, has an each-way shout with just 52.5kg on her back. Muzi Yeni’s mount is certainly worth including in quartet bets.

The supporting feature is the National Colour Stakes — a race named after National Colour, a filly who ran with distinction for Sean Tarry and owner Chris van Niekerk. The committee that correctly named races after Mary Slack and Mike de Kock should have considered naming the National Colour Stakes the Chris van Niekerk Stakes.

The popular Gauteng businessman enjoyed a highly successful two decades in the sport and — as well as being Equus Champion owner — he won two Durban July Handicaps with Heavy Metal and Pomodoro.

Saturday’s 1,000m sprint offers Lerena the chance of another feature race win as his mount, Moonshiningthrough, brings some impressive form to the table. The Rafeef mare won at Turffontein in July and has been placed second in her last two outings.

Flowerbomb is speedy and, despite a 13-week absence, can go well for trainer Corné Spies. The daughter of Erupt has proved a bargain buy at R50,000.

The Breeders Cup gets under way at Santa Anita in California on Friday night and — for those punters who stay up late — it might pay to risk a few rand on the Irish raider, Porta Fortuna. The race is off at 11.20pm (SA time).

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (5) Virgin River (6) Arctic Commander (8) Wonder I Do (11) Garlandsofgreenery

2nd Race: (2) Walled Garden (7) Presley (11) William Blake (9) Statesman

3rd Race: (2) Dhoni (9) Emblem Of War (4) No Place Like Home (3) I Spied

4th Race: (7) Jordan (4) Soldier’s Eye (1) We Are The Logans (2) Purple Pitcher

5th Race: (2) Breeze Over (6) Absolute Value (4) Rule Book (5) Afraad

6th Race: (4) Moonshiningthrough (2) Flowerbomb (5) Golden Sickle (1) Alulu’s Star

7th Race: (9) Atticus Finch (12) Crimson King (6) Litigation (7) None Other

8th Race: (7) Mrs Browning (8) Chyavanna (1) William Robertson (4) Danilo Danilovitch

9th Race: (2) Chasing Happiness (5) Woman Of Power (1) Golden Aspen (3) Stormy Choice

10th Race: (2) Coming In Hot (9) Neerah (3) Jasiri (7) After Hours

