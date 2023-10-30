Crawford junior has quickly learnt the ropes with satellite yard

When James Crawford — son of top trainer Brett Crawford — arrived in Johannesburg two years ago to set up a satellite yard, it was a daunting task for the 23-year-old. Never easy to match strides with a famous father.
However, the plan was — as he told the Sporting Post at that time — “to provide our owners with alternative options for horses who may not be suited to conditions down south — both in terms of programming options and the climate.”
If his father was marking the report card for his son’s two year period on the highveld, he would probably give him nine out of 10.
The Randjesfontein yard — with Kabelo Matsunyane riding most of the horses — has more than held its own in terms of winners. They had a double at the Vaal last week and send three horses to the meeting at Turffontein on Tuesday.
Reflecting on how his career got kick started, young Crawford said: “I have been around the stables since I was a toddler in the days when dad still worked for Mr Dennis Drier and Ms Plattner and have learnt plenty from him.
“When I got to Joburg, I shadowed Mike de Kock who guided me on the unique traits of the local conditions. The tracks, for example, are different from what we are used to.”
Of course, housing the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July winner, Winchester Mansion, means Crawford has had to take care of a top-class performer early in his career.
The five-year-old son of Trippi made his seasonal bow in last Saturday’s Allied Steelrode Charity Mile and — from a wide draw — performed with credit finishing fourth just a length behind Puerto Manzano.
Both Crawford and Matsunyane, who 35 minutes earlier had won the Graham Beck Stakes on Main Defender, will know the outing will have blown away the cobwebs ahead of the gelding’s main mission, the Betway Summer Cup on November 25.
I Am Giant is another stable inmate who has excelled this year and the four-year-old went into Saturday’s Golden Loom Handicap boasting three wins from six starts. The R350,000 son of Querari was well backed to score again but found Lucky Houdalakis’ sprinter, Dyce, too smart on the day.
The most interesting runner of the Crawford trio at Turffontein on Tuesday is Cullinan Blue, a R550,000 daughter of Vercingetorix bred at Klawervlei Stud.
After a facile maiden win, the filly was far from friendless in the SA Nursery but found Mrs Geriatrix too speedy for her. A trip to Scottsville for the grade 1 Allan Robertson proved fruitless.
If anywhere near her peak, Cullinan Blue will be a factor in the seventh race at the city track in which Fully Loaded, Tayooba and Pontiac look her most dangerous rivals.
Fully Loaded — a R130,000 buy at Sean Tarry’s dispersal sale — has the advantage of pole position and the son of Pomodoro should go well in the hands of S’manga Khumalo. Robert Burns — a horse named after the Scottish poet and lyricist — has an each-way shout from a good draw in the third race though Matsunyane will be aware Richard Fourie is on a fancied runner in St John Gray’s three-year-old, Eiffel Tower.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (4) Mary’s Greenlight (6) Wonder I Do (5) Boom Boom (1) Lady Greensleeves
2nd Race: (11) Thunee Playa (3) Noble Metal (5) Breath Of Magic (1) Trip To States
3rd Race: (8) Eiffel Tower (7) Robert Burns (3) Free Movement (1) Fort Lauderdale
4th Race: (9) Run For Isla (2) Colorado Creek (6) Three Strands (11) Annewithan E
Crawford junior has quickly learnt the ropes with satellite yard
Son of top trainer Brett Crawford started at the Randjesfontein yard, which has more than held its own in terms of winners
When James Crawford — son of top trainer Brett Crawford — arrived in Johannesburg two years ago to set up a satellite yard, it was a daunting task for the 23-year-old. Never easy to match strides with a famous father.
However, the plan was — as he told the Sporting Post at that time — “to provide our owners with alternative options for horses who may not be suited to conditions down south — both in terms of programming options and the climate.”
If his father was marking the report card for his son’s two year period on the highveld, he would probably give him nine out of 10.
The Randjesfontein yard — with Kabelo Matsunyane riding most of the horses — has more than held its own in terms of winners. They had a double at the Vaal last week and send three horses to the meeting at Turffontein on Tuesday.
Reflecting on how his career got kick started, young Crawford said: “I have been around the stables since I was a toddler in the days when dad still worked for Mr Dennis Drier and Ms Plattner and have learnt plenty from him.
“When I got to Joburg, I shadowed Mike de Kock who guided me on the unique traits of the local conditions. The tracks, for example, are different from what we are used to.”
Of course, housing the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July winner, Winchester Mansion, means Crawford has had to take care of a top-class performer early in his career.
The five-year-old son of Trippi made his seasonal bow in last Saturday’s Allied Steelrode Charity Mile and — from a wide draw — performed with credit finishing fourth just a length behind Puerto Manzano.
Both Crawford and Matsunyane, who 35 minutes earlier had won the Graham Beck Stakes on Main Defender, will know the outing will have blown away the cobwebs ahead of the gelding’s main mission, the Betway Summer Cup on November 25.
I Am Giant is another stable inmate who has excelled this year and the four-year-old went into Saturday’s Golden Loom Handicap boasting three wins from six starts. The R350,000 son of Querari was well backed to score again but found Lucky Houdalakis’ sprinter, Dyce, too smart on the day.
The most interesting runner of the Crawford trio at Turffontein on Tuesday is Cullinan Blue, a R550,000 daughter of Vercingetorix bred at Klawervlei Stud.
After a facile maiden win, the filly was far from friendless in the SA Nursery but found Mrs Geriatrix too speedy for her. A trip to Scottsville for the grade 1 Allan Robertson proved fruitless.
If anywhere near her peak, Cullinan Blue will be a factor in the seventh race at the city track in which Fully Loaded, Tayooba and Pontiac look her most dangerous rivals.
Fully Loaded — a R130,000 buy at Sean Tarry’s dispersal sale — has the advantage of pole position and the son of Pomodoro should go well in the hands of S’manga Khumalo. Robert Burns — a horse named after the Scottish poet and lyricist — has an each-way shout from a good draw in the third race though Matsunyane will be aware Richard Fourie is on a fancied runner in St John Gray’s three-year-old, Eiffel Tower.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (4) Mary’s Greenlight (6) Wonder I Do (5) Boom Boom (1) Lady Greensleeves
2nd Race: (11) Thunee Playa (3) Noble Metal (5) Breath Of Magic (1) Trip To States
3rd Race: (8) Eiffel Tower (7) Robert Burns (3) Free Movement (1) Fort Lauderdale
4th Race: (9) Run For Isla (2) Colorado Creek (6) Three Strands (11) Annewithan E
5th Race: (7) Elembee (8) Soldier’s Eye (9) Key Element (5) Magical Flight
6th Race: (5) Viva Brazil (10) Brotherhoodofmagic (3) Little Prince (1) Greenlight Magic
7th Race: (1) Cullinan Blue (7) Fully Loaded (4) Tayooba (3) Pontiac
8th Race: (2) Silent Trigger (3) Duke Of Rock (1) Brosnan (7) After Hours
For excitement Turffontein trumps the narrow score in Paris
Melech appeals as win and place wager in R1m Charity Mile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
De Kock calls up veteran rider for Dave The King in Charity Mile
Plenty of buyers but small number of horses at Durbanville sale
Three Gauteng three-year-olds set to dominate their age group
Tarry’s Cape runner likely to bring woe to bookmakers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.