No fractures for Francesco Bagnaia in MotoGP crash

Brad Binder remains fourth in the title chase after riding over Bagnaia and then retiring with a technical issue

04 September 2023 - 09:45 Staff Writer
Francesco Bagnaia receives medical attention after crashing during the MotoGP race. Picture: REUTERS
MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia did not suffer any fractures in his crash at the Catalunya Grand Prix, his team Ducati said on Sunday following initial scans, while Enea Bastianini will undergo surgery on his ankle and hand.

Sunday’s race was red-flagged after Bastianini's bike slipped at turn one of the opening lap, taking out four other riders, before Bagnaia was launched into the air by a highside on the next turn.

Bagnaia, whose leg was run over by KTM's Brad Binder straight after his crash, was conscious and taken to hospital for treatment.

Both riders were unable to return for the race’s restart, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro claiming victory.

“Bagnaia has sustained multiple contusions, but further medical checks have shown no fractures. The reigning World Champion will fly to Italy with the team tonight,” Ducati said in a statement on social media.

“[Bastianini] suffered a nondisplaced fracture of the medial malleolus of the left ankle and a sub-capital fracture of the second metacarpal of his left hand.

“Bastianini will require surgery on his ankle and, to speed up his recovery, he will also undergo surgery on his hand in the following days.”

Aleix Espargaro claimed victory ahead of Aprilia team mate Maverick Vinales. Espargaro was second for much of the race, but the Spaniard took advantage of Vinales’ worn front tyre to surge into the lead with four laps left and seal the win at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya — located 7km from his home town of Granollers.

Aprilia had looked on course for a clean sweep, but Pramac Racing riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco leapfrogged Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia) to finish third and fourth.

Binder held seventh in the restarted race but had to stop due a mechanical glitch after three laps. The South African stays fourth in the championship with a 23-point gap to third-placed Marco Bezzecchi.

World champion Bagnaia leads Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin by 50 points.

The MotoGP calendar resumes with the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano circuit this weekend.

With Reuters

Francesco Bagnaia wins in Austria from Brad Binder

The Italian rider extends his championship lead in the MotoGP championship
2 weeks ago

Verstappen bags a perfect 10 with record win at Monza

The Dutch driver’s victory near Milan was also Red Bull’s 15th in succession — a Formula One record previously held by Ferrari
12 hours ago

Tokyo Sexwale co-founds Elite World Cup series for electric cars

International racing championship aims to attract 25 nations competing in Lotus Evijas
1 week ago
