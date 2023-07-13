MARK ETHERIDGE: Beast is as busy as a beaver

Not all beasts are put out to pasture once they’re assumed to be past their prime beef days.
One such beast is as busy as a beaver, building new foundations in Ballito, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
As a pro rugby player, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira was known for being big on power but short with prose during media interviews.
But that’s all changed now and given free range he’s as unstoppable on the mic as he was on the field.
Zimbabwean-born Mtawarira hung up his boots in 2019 after winning the World Cup in Japan with the Springboks and he hasn’t looked back.
“Nope, no regrets whatsoever. I wanted to retire when I was on the highest of highs so it was special to bow out after lifting the World Cup,” Mtawarira reflects.
And after 117 Test matches and more than 150 games for his beloved Sharks franchise he felt like he’d achieved as much as possible. “I really wanted to leave on the top, where people still wanted me. There was no question of physical damage or mental fatigue. I just decided it was time.”
And the barrel-chested behemoth embraced the change with open arms. “It was just seamless. I had lots of time to myself but I’d prepared well for it and I wanted to maximise the time. As a pro player I missed countless family birthdays and special moments. Now I get to drop my children off and pick them up from school.”
And it seems he’s also seamlessly switched codes. “My children [daughter Talumba and son Wangu] and I play a lot of basketball at home. My boy especially is really into it and I’m crazy about NBA action and LeBron James is my star player.”
He also finds time to keep in shape. Tipping the scales at about 120kg in his prime, the Beast admits there have been a few subtle changes. “Sure, my body has changed a bit since the high intensity of top-level rugby days. I now weigh about 127kg-128kg but I still train religiously and have a pretty strict routine. I run 3km-5km every second day and that makes a big difference in me maintaining my condition. I’ve got a gym at home and am still obsessed with weight work and I try to encourage Wangu to work out with me as well.”
It’s no secret that Mtawarira has had his own health problems, having had to undergo three ablation procedures during his playing career to correct a condition known as heart arrhythmia.
So it’s no surprise that one of his new off-field adventures involves a health venture.
He’s the first ambassador of African direct-selling company Healthgarde and something that’s, well, close to his heart.
“It’s a role I treasure ... a truly African organisation started by two Nigerian women who promote health entrepreneurship in Africa to help people not only empower themselves and put food on the table but also have a direct impact on their communities.
“I’ve always wanted to bring Africans of different backgrounds/races and countries together ... joining hands together we can be so powerful. I just resonate with what they’re doing and their tagline of ‘creating wealth through health’ resonates with me.”
Busy should be the Beast’s second name such is his post-rugby activity. “I’m a shareholder in a major security company, I have my own international wine business, I sit on the Sharks’ board and have lots of other commercial work. I like to say of myself as a serial entrepreneur,” he laughs, while sharing that he’s also studying for his MBA.
He still mentors Sharks players Ntuthuko Mchunu (a budding prop very much in the Beast mould) and full-back Aphelele Fassi and in terms of the next generation he also oversees the Beast Foundation which has just wrapped up its annual boot camp.
“That’s just another one of my passions and the boot camp mobilises an equal amount of young boys and girls interested in rugby and bringing them to KZN for three days [meals and accommodation included]. There they get to experience some of the best coaching and upskilling, not only in sport but from other icon leaders in different professions.
“Rugby is the catalyst to teach life and leadership skills that they can apply to all aspects of their lives and learn to make good choices on all fronts. Going forward we want to introduce basketball and netball, all to help youngsters realise their dreams.”
When he has time, Mtawarira still finds time to connect with old rugby teammates whenever possible.
“When the chance arises I love to get together over a braai and glass of good wine with old mates Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, JP Pietersen to name a few ... it’s something I treasure. Another close friend and old teammate is Craig Burden, and I’m a godfather to his daughter,” he proudly adds.
And going further back into the annals of rugby. “In Paris a while back I hooked up with Bismarck du Plessis, Bakkies Botha, Bryan Habana and Francois Pienaar, which was just fabulous.”
He also finds that these days he’s drawn to the kitchen almost as much as the gym. “Obviously my connection with Electrolux leads me to the kitchen and I like to say I can make some great meals.
“Breakfast is probably at the top of my list but for other meals I focus a lot on meat. Steaks are my speciality and I like to say I make a mean Wagyu steak. After a tough workout in the gym a nice high protein meal is great.”
It’s hard to say that the Beast only turns 38 next month and yet he’s crammed so much into his life.
But when it comes to making a change for good, he’s driven.
“My dream is to impact the world, be a change-maker through my various entrepreneurial and philanthropical ventures. I want to leave an indelible mark on the planet, touch the lives of many and be an example to others who’ll come after me.”
The Beast has hit the ground running in so many ways that he’s an unstoppable force of nature — for the good!
MARK ETHERIDGE: Beast is as busy as a beaver
The Zimbabwean-born Springbok star has many irons in the fire
